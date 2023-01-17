ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said...
EL PASO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UTEP bans TikTok on Wi-Fi networks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso has banned TikTok on all its Wi-Fi networks following a directive from Governor Greg Abbott. “The University is complying with the directive. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources were also directed to develop guidelines for any exceptions. UTEP expects additional guidance soon," a statement from UTEP read.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy