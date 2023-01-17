ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94

The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Former WVU Player Acquitted of Charges in Greece

According to WDTV, a former WVU basketball player charged in a 2011 rape case in Greece has been acquitted on all charges. Brian Casey Mitchell, who played basketball at WVU for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, has been acquitted. Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath said his office received word...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023

Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
FARMINGTON, WV
Barring Something Unusual, Bridgeport Middle's Next Principal Set to Get Board of Education Approval

Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
BRONX, NY
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV

