Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO