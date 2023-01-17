Read full article on original website
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Girls Defeat Previously Unbeaten Lewis County, 50-48; Reep Scores Game-Winner with 9 Seconds Left
Gabby Reep scored on a layup with 9 seconds remaining to give the Bridgeport High School girls basketball team a 50-48 victory against Lewis County on Wednesday. The Minutemaids were undefeated coming into the game. With the victory, BHS improves to 11-3. More on the game and the Indians in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Indians Notch 8th Straight Victory With 59-42 Win Against Philip Barbour; BHS Improves to 10-3
Landon Sanders finished with 18 points, including 11 in a pivotal third-quarter stretch to lead the Bridgeport High School boys basketball team past Philip Barbour, 59-42, on Thursday. The win marked the eighth in a row for the Indians, who are now 10-3 on the season. BHS jumped out to...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
connect-bridgeport.com
Leader in Real Estate who had Business Located at Blake Center, Clarice June Williams, Passes at Age 88
Clarice June Williams, 88, of Salem, departed this life on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1934, a. daughter of the late Gail and Gertrude Starkey Carson. Her husband, Charles Kenneth Williams, preceded her in death in January, 1968. Surviving is one daughter,...
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Oldaker New Bridgeport Middle Principal
What was expected to become official became official Tuesday evening at the meeting of the Harrison County Board of Education. During the evening session, the elected members of the BOE approved the personnel recommendations submitted to them by Superintendent Dora Stutler. Among those recommendations was for a new principal at...
connect-bridgeport.com
City Man who was Veteran, Church Leader, Partner in Coal Company, and More, Ernest Nile Griffin, Passes
Ernest Nile Griffin, 93, of Bridgeport, departed this life on Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Somerset, PA, on May 25, 1929, a son of the late Ernest Samuel and Mary Alice (Spangler) Griffin. On May 3, 1958, he married Wonda “Chip” Hope Van...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former WVU Player Acquitted of Charges in Greece
According to WDTV, a former WVU basketball player charged in a 2011 rape case in Greece has been acquitted on all charges. Brian Casey Mitchell, who played basketball at WVU for two seasons in 2009 and 2010, has been acquitted. Federal Public Defender Brian Kornbrath said his office received word...
Food Navigator
Campbell Soup makes 'difficult' decision to close snacks division offices in Charlotte and Norwalk, consolidate team at HQ in Camden, NJ
Campbell Soup Co has unveiled plans to close its snacks division offices in Charlotte, NC, and Norwalk, CT and consolidate operations at its HQ in Camden, NJ, which will benefit from $50m of investment over the next three years. The “difficult” decision – which is expected to generate annual cost...
connect-bridgeport.com
Farmington's Franchesca Aloi has New EP for 2023
Franchesca Rose Aloi of Farmington has a new EP, “Dreamland,” set for release in the New Year. Recorded at Jamie Peck productions in Wheeling, West Virginia, it’s a compilation of songs written by Aloi, and designed from start to finish as a true original that is 100 perent all her own. Aloi is even creating the cover.
connect-bridgeport.com
Barring Something Unusual, Bridgeport Middle's Next Principal Set to Get Board of Education Approval
Barring something out of the ordinary, the next principal at Bridgeport Middle School will become official this evening when the Harrison County Board of Education meets. Under recommendations in the personnel section of the agenda, it lists Gary Oldaker to be recommended as the next principal at BMS. The position became open when long-time Principal David Mazza accepted the assistant principal’s post at Liberty High School and began at the start of this month.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Lottery player bought winning $20M Mega Millions ticket in the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The winning $20 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at a Bronx grocery store, officials said. The lucky lottery player bought the ticket at the 170th Street Grocery near Grand Concourse and 170th Street. The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night and the jackpot is worth a guaranteed $20 million, […]
Norwalk man sells food truck to open soul food restaurant in Bridgeport on his birthday
On his 26th birthday Thursday, Tyre Holman opened his first restaurant on Main Street in Bridgeport - appropriately named Everybody Eatz.
trumbulltimes.com
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
