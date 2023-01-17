The Batesville boy’s 8th-grade basketball team traveled to South Ripley on Tuesday night to participate in the second round of the SEI tournament. The Dogs played the South Ripley Raiders on their home court for the third time this season. The Bulldogs came out scoring 15 points in the first quarter while giving up 9. Once jumping out to the lead the Bulldogs never looked back as the halftime score would be as close as the Raiders would get at 30 to 26. The Bulldogs stretched the lead in the third quarter to 45 to 33 and finished winning the game by the score of 67 to 57. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring on the night was Carson Hartley with 26 points, Kamryn Holcomb with 14, James Hughes with 13, Caleb Laker with 12, and Braydin Hughes with 2. This brings the Dog’s season record to 19 wins and 3 defeats. The Bulldogs will next play this Thursday night at Milan for the SEI Tournament Championship at 6:30 against South Dearborn.

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO