Watch: Macaleab Rich leads East St. Louis past Chaminade in Illinois-Missouri showdown
BELLEVILLE – Two of the St. Louis area's top teams met on Monday as East St. Louis and Chaminade matched up at Lindenwood University-Belleville. The matchup did not disappoint and neither did Macaleab Rich. The East St. Louis standout senior guard, who is headed to Kansas State, put on a show with ...
WRBI Radio
Batesville JV Girls Basketball
The Girl’s JV basketball team traveled to Rushville last night and were defeated 35-24. The box score & stats are listed below:. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
WRBI Radio
North Decatur Boys JV falls to Jac-Cen-Del in OT
On Tuesday night, the North Decatur Boys Junior Varsity basketball team fell in overtime to Jac-Cen-Del 68-64. Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brady Mauer, who finished with 30 points. Other scorers for the Chargers included:. Jack Koehne with 15 points on 5 made threes. Cooper Parmer with 11 points.
WRBI Radio
Batesville Boys Freshman finish regular season 7-6
The Batesville boys freshman basketball team ended their season on a 3-game win streak by beating Greensburg 45-42, Rushville on Saturday (1/14) 40-32 and Milan (1/17) 39-29. In the Rushville game, Owen Enneking led the team with 12 points, while Ethan Schneider added 10. In the game on Tuesday against...
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
WRBI Radio
Batesville 8th Grade Boys Basketball
The Batesville boy’s 8th-grade basketball team traveled to South Ripley on Tuesday night to participate in the second round of the SEI tournament. The Dogs played the South Ripley Raiders on their home court for the third time this season. The Bulldogs came out scoring 15 points in the first quarter while giving up 9. Once jumping out to the lead the Bulldogs never looked back as the halftime score would be as close as the Raiders would get at 30 to 26. The Bulldogs stretched the lead in the third quarter to 45 to 33 and finished winning the game by the score of 67 to 57. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring on the night was Carson Hartley with 26 points, Kamryn Holcomb with 14, James Hughes with 13, Caleb Laker with 12, and Braydin Hughes with 2. This brings the Dog’s season record to 19 wins and 3 defeats. The Bulldogs will next play this Thursday night at Milan for the SEI Tournament Championship at 6:30 against South Dearborn.
UC Running Back Ryan Montgomery Returning For 2023 Season
The Bearcats are well-stocked in the RB room.
WRBI Radio
East Central Swimming and Diving Results vs. Batesville
EC Swimming and Diving hosted Batesville for the last regular season meet for girls and. regular season home meet for boys. EC Girls won 147-33 EC Boys won 131-52. Individual winners include:. Sam Mittermeier – 200 Free. Isabella Dole – 200 IM. Ayden Ketchem – 200 IM, 50...
linknky.com
Burns wins big in CovCath victory over Highlands
Thomas Burns watched at midcourt of the historic David Evans Gymasium Court at Holmes High School with his family knowing every person in attendance at the basketball game stood in his corner. The Covington Catholic senior lacrosse player is battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma that primarily...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
WRBI Radio
Batesville High School Wrestling vs. Indiana School for the Deaf
Batesville High School Wrestling closed their regular season on Tuesday with a 51-24 defeat. With only 6. wrestlers competing, the Bulldogs won 4 of 6 matches by pin. The winners by pin were Aj Dance, Damien Dance, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger. The Bulldogs Dual record falls to 8-22 to...
St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks' roster.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents, Including California Linebacker
The recruiting contact period re-opened this past Friday.
WRBI Radio
Milan-Batesville Swim Results
Milan girls scored dual victories against the other three teams at this meet. Batesville defeated Southwestern and lost to Milan and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville boys both defeated Southwestern and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville tied in points when competing against each other. BOYS TEAM SCORES. Milan 107 Southwestern 35. Lawrenceburg...
WRBI Radio
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
WRBI Radio
Austin C. Ball, Sr., 93
Austin C. Ball, Sr. 93, of Greensburg, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Whitley City, Kentucky, the son of Edward and Nancy Perkins Ball. Austin was a United States Army Veteran. He married Letha L. Collins on June 14, 1952 and together they had three children: Austin, Jr., Brenda and John. Austin worked as an Evangelist with the John Thomas Conference of the Freewill Baptist Church.
WRBI Radio
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
WRBI Radio
Walker is District 9 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year
Southeastern IN — Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since...
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
WRBI Radio
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71, of Connersville, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Reid Memorial in Richmond, IN. He was born on June 13, 1951 in New Castle, IN, the son of Wilbur and Ann Collier Hunt. Doug was a 1969 graduate of Lincoln High School. He married Vicki Powell on October 18, 1969 and together they had three daughters. Doug had previously worked for D&M for 20 years and at Securitas as a Supervisor for the last 34 years.
