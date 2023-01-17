Greystone Places $27.1 Million in Regional Bank Financing for 120-Unit Senior Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close $15.75 Million Refinancing for New 161-Unit Multifamily Project in Tacoma, Washington
NEW YORK, NY - Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone jointly announced the firms have closed on the refinancing for Koz on MLK Way, a newly-built, 161-unit multifamily property in Tacoma, Washington. Cushman & Wakefield served as the exclusive advisor to an affiliate of Koz Development, LLC in arranging approximately $15.75...
JLL Capital Markets Group Secures $20 Million in Financing for Construction of 53-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in New Jersey
MORRISTOWN, TN - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20 million construction financing for 397 Millburn Ave., a 53-unit, three-story, luxury apartment development in Millburn, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners and MRY Associates, to secure the three-year,...
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate New Name and Listing
NEW YORK, NY - Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GHI), which recently changed its name from America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., commemorated the initial trading of its beneficial unit certificates representing assigned limited partnership interests (“BUCs”) on December 5, 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) by ringing the opening bell on the floor of the NYSE Monday, December 12, 2022.
Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
TSB Realty Closes Sale of 296-Bed Highrise Student Housing Community Located in Austin’s Popular West Campus Neighborhood
PAOLI, PA - TSB Realty, LLC closed 2022 by successfully completing the sale of 21 Rio, a 156-unit, 296-bed luxury high-rise student housing property located in Austin’s popular West Campus neighborhood and just blocks from the University of Texas campus. Nimes Real Estate (“NRE”) purchased the asset from CA Student Living and Principal Real Estate.
I borrowed $150,000 against my home to buy another property to list on Airbnb. It was worth it even though rising rates boosted my monthly costs by $140.
Many real-estate investors use HELOCs to grow their portfolios, but rising rates make them risky and costly. Tate Cline explained how he's coping.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Rent Is Finally Getting Cheaper — Especially in These 9 Cities
Although you probably shouldn't be holding your breath for significantly more affordable rents in 2023, here's a glimmer of good news: Some relief from unrelenting price increases is well underway. It still costs renters 20% more to take out a new lease than it did three years ago, according to...
Desperate home sellers are basically paying buyers to purchase their homes
Sellers want to off-load properties so badly that they're paying down buyers' mortgage rates and offering money for repairs at record levels.
The real estate rager is over. Prepare for a housing hangover.
The housing market is cleaning up its wildest party in decades. Prices saw double-digit increases while days on the market were reduced to hours. But now we’re flipping on the lights and ending this rager. It’s time to go back to normal — whatever that is. This...
The most honest man in real estate thinks the housing market isn't going to crash
Jonathan Miller is the guy everyone trusts to explain what the heck is going on with home prices. Here's how he got there.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
10 Major US Cities With the Most Affordable Housing
Housing is typically your biggest expense -- whether you rent or own -- and it's become unaffordable for many in the largest cities in the U.S. In the most expensive city -- San Jose, California --...
The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance
For many Australians, the rent crisis is just starting. Advertised rents have been soaring, but mainly for new rentals – so called “asking rents”. The broadest measure of rents actually paid – the rents on the 480,000 or so capital city properties the Bureau of Statistics uses to calculate the consumer price index – has climbed only modestly, increasing 3.5% in the year to October. Rent cuts during the first year of COVID mean the Bureau’s measure of capital city rents is just 2.2% above where it was in February 2020, ahead of the COVID lockdowns. But advertised rents are climbing steeply. According...
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State
Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care
RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
Disrupt Equity Completes $30 Million Acquisition of Hollister Place Apartments in Houston's Northwest Crossing Submarket
HOUSTON, TX - Disrupt Equity has acquired Hollister Place, a 260 Unit Class A apartment complex in the Brookhollow Northwest Crossing submarket of Houston, TX. Hollister Place Apartments was purchased for $30,540,584 and marks Disrupt Equity's 7th multifamily acquisition of 2022. Hollister Place was built in 1997 and has units...
What to Buy: Condo vs. House
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Looking to buy a new home? If you’re struggling to decide between a condo and a house, it’s essential to know precisely how they differ. Of course, both have pros and cons, but the more you look, the more differences you’ll find between them.
Security Properties Continues Texas Growth With Acquisition of 204-Unit Brightleaf at Lakeline Apartment Community in Austin
AUSTIN, TX - Security Properties purchased Brightleaf at Lakeline, a Class-A multifamily property located in Austin, TX in an off-market transaction. Security Properties now owns 112 assets totaling approximately 23,000 units across its portfolio, including one other 204-unit, market-rate property in Austin as they continue to grow in Texas. Brightleaf...
