Columbia, SC

Greystone Places $27.1 Million in Regional Bank Financing for 120-Unit Senior Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

multifamilybiz.com
 2 days ago
multifamilybiz.com

Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close $15.75 Million Refinancing for New 161-Unit Multifamily Project in Tacoma, Washington

NEW YORK, NY - Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone jointly announced the firms have closed on the refinancing for Koz on MLK Way, a newly-built, 161-unit multifamily property in Tacoma, Washington. Cushman & Wakefield served as the exclusive advisor to an affiliate of Koz Development, LLC in arranging approximately $15.75...
TACOMA, WA
multifamilybiz.com

JLL Capital Markets Group Secures $20 Million in Financing for Construction of 53-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, TN - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $20 million construction financing for 397 Millburn Ave., a 53-unit, three-story, luxury apartment development in Millburn, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Eagle Cliff Real Estate Partners and MRY Associates, to secure the three-year,...
MILLBURN, NJ
multifamilybiz.com

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate New Name and Listing

NEW YORK, NY - Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GHI), which recently changed its name from America First Multifamily Investors, L.P., commemorated the initial trading of its beneficial unit certificates representing assigned limited partnership interests (“BUCs”) on December 5, 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) by ringing the opening bell on the floor of the NYSE Monday, December 12, 2022.
multifamilybiz.com

Harbor Group International Acquires 932-Unit The Pavilions Apartment Community Located in Popular Hartford Submarket of Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT - Affiliates of Harbor Group International, a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, announced the acquisition of The Pavilions, a 932-unit, garden-style multifamily community in Manchester, Conn., a Hartford suburb. The property was acquired through a joint venture partnership between HGI and Cammeby's International Group. HGI and Cammeby's will assume all loan obligations from the seller.
MANCHESTER, CT
multifamilybiz.com

TSB Realty Closes Sale of 296-Bed Highrise Student Housing Community Located in Austin’s Popular West Campus Neighborhood

PAOLI, PA - TSB Realty, LLC closed 2022 by successfully completing the sale of 21 Rio, a 156-unit, 296-bed luxury high-rise student housing property located in Austin’s popular West Campus neighborhood and just blocks from the University of Texas campus. Nimes Real Estate (“NRE”) purchased the asset from CA Student Living and Principal Real Estate.
AUSTIN, TX
TheConversationAU

The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance

For many Australians, the rent crisis is just starting. Advertised rents have been soaring, but mainly for new rentals – so called “asking rents”. The broadest measure of rents actually paid – the rents on the 480,000 or so capital city properties the Bureau of Statistics uses to calculate the consumer price index – has climbed only modestly, increasing 3.5% in the year to October. Rent cuts during the first year of COVID mean the Bureau’s measure of capital city rents is just 2.2% above where it was in February 2020, ahead of the COVID lockdowns. But advertised rents are climbing steeply. According...
104.5 The Team

The Big Apple Has the Biggest Apples? Teacher Salaries Ranked in New York State

Well, it's official. New York is one of the states that pay its teachers the highest salaries in the nation. For anyone who has ever dreamed of becoming a teacher, look to teach in our own backyard of New York. USA facts and US News & World Report state that New York teachers' average salary is $76,680 – the highest in the United States. But what about within New York State? Which cities and regions are paying their teachers the most money?
NEW JERSEY STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
RICHMOND, VA
multifamilybiz.com

Disrupt Equity Completes $30 Million Acquisition of Hollister Place Apartments in Houston's Northwest Crossing Submarket

HOUSTON, TX - Disrupt Equity has acquired Hollister Place, a 260 Unit Class A apartment complex in the Brookhollow Northwest Crossing submarket of Houston, TX. Hollister Place Apartments was purchased for $30,540,584 and marks Disrupt Equity's 7th multifamily acquisition of 2022. Hollister Place was built in 1997 and has units...
HOUSTON, TX
moneytalksnews.com

What to Buy: Condo vs. House

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Looking to buy a new home? If you’re struggling to decide between a condo and a house, it’s essential to know precisely how they differ. Of course, both have pros and cons, but the more you look, the more differences you’ll find between them.
multifamilybiz.com

Security Properties Continues Texas Growth With Acquisition of 204-Unit Brightleaf at Lakeline Apartment Community in Austin

AUSTIN, TX - Security Properties purchased Brightleaf at Lakeline, a Class-A multifamily property located in Austin, TX in an off-market transaction. Security Properties now owns 112 assets totaling approximately 23,000 units across its portfolio, including one other 204-unit, market-rate property in Austin as they continue to grow in Texas. Brightleaf...
AUSTIN, TX

