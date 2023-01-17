Greystone Places $27.1 Million in Regional Bank Financing for 120-Unit Senior Housing Community in Columbia, South Carolina

For many Australians, the rent crisis is just starting. Advertised rents have been soaring, but mainly for new rentals – so called “asking rents”. The broadest measure of rents actually paid – the rents on the 480,000 or so capital city properties the Bureau of Statistics uses to calculate the consumer price index – has climbed only modestly, increasing 3.5% in the year to October. Rent cuts during the first year of COVID mean the Bureau’s measure of capital city rents is just 2.2% above where it was in February 2020, ahead of the COVID lockdowns. But advertised rents are climbing steeply. According...

9 DAYS AGO