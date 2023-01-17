ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butcher
3d ago

This is the best way lawmakers can make a change? Let’s go back 60 years cause men can’t behave themselves or conduct themselves in a manor that will not force women to change their clothes but men to just respect women and the fact they have free will.. to much legislation about how women should dress and behave .. 🙄

flowergirl
3d ago

I’m just wondering what the penalties are for any woman who goes rogue and shows up sans cardigan? Is she fined? Cannot enter the chamber? Arrested? The possibilities are endless aren’t they.

Jody Gordon
3d ago

What’s next. Women will have to cover their hair. Sound familiar

