KCRG.com
Slick road possible Thursday, scattered snow, patching drizzle still possible
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa Thursday morning. While much of the accumulation is over with, watch for slick roads during your morning drive. Fog is also possible south of I-80. Some eastern Iowa schools have delayed the start of classes...
KCRG.com
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Wednesday afternoon for much of the state. Look for the system to move into eastern Iowa Wednesday afternoon and evening, with sleet, freezing rain, and snow leading to a messy commute. Precipitation moves in from...
KCRG.com
Snow, slushy mixed precipitation, likely for many through Thursday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm is bringing tricky travel conditions to parts of eastern Iowa as it moves through the central United States. Several advisories and warnings are in effect for snow and mixed precipitation. You can find the latest on those here. Precipitation, in the form...
iheart.com
Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
KCRG.com
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours. The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa. This will begin as...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
Approaching Snowstorm Will Make For Difficult Travel Across Iowa
According to our partners at KWWL winter weather alerts are in effect this afternoon and will last through the Thursday morning commute. Which means winter driving precautions should be in place for travelers. This Afternoon a winter storm will approach from the south, making it to I-80 after 3pm. It...
kchanews.com
National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast
National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.
(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
kiwaradio.com
Forecast Calls For Dry Weather And Drought Conditions To Continue Well Into 2023
Statewide Iowa — The US Army Corps of Engineers predicts no relief from dry conditions in the Missouri River basin during the year ahead, what’s forecast to be the fourth straight year of drought for the region. Last year was the 30th-lowest annual runoff for the basin in...
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
KCRG.com
Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes portions of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation. Look...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
Chariton Leader
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said that from noon Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a total of 152 calls for service as wintry conditions impacted roads across the state. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said the calls for service were for 38...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
