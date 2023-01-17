ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Wednesday afternoon for much of the state. Look for the system to move into eastern Iowa Wednesday afternoon and evening, with sleet, freezing rain, and snow leading to a messy commute. Precipitation moves in from...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Snowfall Totals Vary After 2023's First Winter Storm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Snowfall totals are varying widely as the year's first winter storm moves out of Iowa. The National Weather Service says most of the snow came late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The largest amounts fell across in Northern Iowa, with eight inches of snow in Floyd, seven inches in Marble Rock, six-and-a-half inches in Charles City, and six inches in Sergeant Bluff, and Rock Valley.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
kchanews.com

National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast

National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of KMAland through 9 a.m.

(Undated) -- Parts of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory parts of southwest and south central Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Adair, Cass, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Latest Road Conditions Report

(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes portions of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation. Look...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Chariton Leader

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Winter Storm Watch Called Off

A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
klin.com

Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80

Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
LINCOLN, NE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa

It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy