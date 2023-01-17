The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.

