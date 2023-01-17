Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
Yummy Deli opens deli shop in historic downtown Richardson
Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson's historic downtown at 102 S. McKinney St. (Community Impact file photo) Yummy Deli opened Jan. 13 in Richardson at 102 S. McKinney St. The deli, which was originally named Main Street Deli, is located in the historic downtown area of Richardson next to sister restaurant Yummy BBQ and the upcoming Bubbleology. Yummy Deli offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, burgers and more. 214-556-9262. www.yummybbq.com.
Typical North Texas winter weather returns for a while
A return to winter, a slight rain chance Saturday, a better rain chance on Tuesday, and temperatures will stay below average until the end of next week. Those are your weather stories across north Texas over the next 7 days.
Shopping guide: 18 new retailers in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
There are many places to shop in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock) Here is a list of retailers that opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle in 2022. These listings are not comprehensive. 1. The Little Gym and Snapology. 5801 Long Prairie Road,...
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
franchising.com
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth at Dickey's Barbecue Pit for National Blonde Brownie Day
Texas-style barbecue restaurant offers free Blondie Brownie with purchase of a Big Yellow Cup on Jan. 22. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Whether you're craving a taste of Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ or just looking for a delicious deal on decadent desserts, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has got you covered. What better way to cure your cravings than with a meat plate stacked with smoked BBQ, a Big Yellow Cup, and a blondie brownie-cookie.
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on Sale
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation announced today major additions to the annual Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival (March 30 - April 2, 2023) alongside ticket information and an on-sale date of December 1, 2022. Building on the success of the 2022 festival return during which the annual event welcomed more than 7,000 foodies to experience the best cuisine North Texas has to offer, the 2023 four-day foodie extravaganza is expanding to welcome even more participants and attendees to the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork. Beginning March 30, 2023, 13-acres of the historic ranch will be transformed into an alfresco dining paradise including large scale pop-up tents that showcase more than 100 chefs, restaurateurs, and beverage participants in a revelry of culinary delights.
WATCH: This North Texas brunch spot is the perfect place for a Sunday morning meal
One thing about North Texas is that we take brunch seriously. One brunch spot in North Dallas has carefully crafted a menu that is straight out of a foodie's dream.
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Thursday, January 19, is like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
franchising.com
Bonchon Expanding in Dallas to Bring Even More Crunch to its Fans
Popular Korean Fried Chicken Brand Inks Agreement for Fourth Location in its Hometown Market. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Hear that crunch? It’s the sound of the Korean fried chicken wave expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with more than 120 U.S. locations, announced it has inked another franchise development agreement, adding a fourth location in Dallas.
Multiple big rigs catch on fire in northwest Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least two big rigs is sending thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas.The scene is near I-35 and Manana - just north of Loop 12 - Northwest Highway.No word yet what has caused the trucks to catch fire.Multiple Dallas fire rescue crews are on the scene.We've not had any reports of injuries.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Comments / 0