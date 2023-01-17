Within its last year performance, MDXG fell by -28.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.51 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.70% in the last 200 days. Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

16 HOURS AGO