In the current trading session, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) stock is trading at the price of $28.71, a fall of -4.49% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -60.30% less than its 52-week high of $72.31 and 14.61% better than its 52-week low of $25.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -7.84% below the high and +15.25% above the low.

1 DAY AGO