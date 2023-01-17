In the current trading session, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s (SENS) stock is trading at the price of $1.18, a gain of 1.72% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -69.67% less than its 52-week high of $3.89 and 53.23% better than its 52-week low of $0.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.83% below the high and +25.26% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO