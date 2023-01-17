ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Lost to Time: The Mysterious Disappearance and Rediscovery of a Beautiful Roman City in the Desert

Slide 1 of 31: Welcome to the mysterious city of Timgad, a city in the heart of the Sahara that was suddenly abandoned by its Roman inhabitants. What could have caused the citizens of this southern stronghold to suddenly pack up and leave? For centuries, archaeologists have been trying to uncover the secrets of Timgad, a city that was swallowed up by the desert and left to the sands of time.
The Guardian

Matteo Messina Denaro: how fast-living mafioso evaded police for 30 years

When the Cosa Nostra boss Salvatore “Totò” Riina was arrested in 1993, after 23 years on the most wanted list, he was living comfortably in Palermo with his wife and four children. Thirteen years later, his sidekick, living like an ascetic, eating cheese and chicory and reading his Bible in a shepherd’s hut near his birthplace, Corleone, was run to ground.
owlcation.com

Ragana Baltic Goddess of Witches

In Lithuanian and Latvian folklore, Ragana is the goddess of witches. Her name comes from the verb regeti which means "to know, see and foresee," and the noun ragas meaning "horn" and "crescent." Her name implies that she "knows" and she "sees," and she is connected to the crescent moon, a common symbol of witches.
Idaho8.com

How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family

Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
msn.com

Tuscany Is Home To An Ancient Hilltop Town Once Called The City Of 100 Towers

Throughout Italy, there are many fascinating ancient villages tucked between valleys, hills, and mountains, and medieval hilltop towns that have been around for centuries. Their history, culture, and architecture withstand the test of time throughout all these years. Revered by locals and popular with tourists, they are treasured and admired, and for those that reside within them, a great sense of pride and appreciation is felt when speaking about the places they call home.
AFP

Shadow looms over captured mobster's home town

Killer mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro may have been captured this week after 30 years on the run, but his shadow still looms large over his Sicilian hometown. The same questions plague 23-year-old anti-mafia activist Marta Capaccioni, as she stands outside the hideout of the boss, which police discovered earlier this week.
owlcation.com

Expressionism: The Bridge

And ourselves not deliberately. The century had changed; the 20th had come with its wars and revolutions, hopes and disappointments, violent passions and exaltation. The "contemplative" impressionism, which introduced a new understanding of the perception of nature, a great contribution to the creation of a new drawing technique, and a new attitude to the transmission of color and light, was replaced by an even brighter but ruder and "unbridled" artistic direction—expressionism (from Latin expressio, meaning "expression").
ARTnews

At the Fondation Carmignac’s Island Villa, Art and Nature Coexist in a Picturesque Landscape

An out-of-this-world haven, accessible only by boat, the Fondation Carmignac on the picturesque Porquerolles island sits on a 37-acre estate where a farm once stood. Upon setting foot on this Mediterranean island between Marseille and Saint-Tropez, you’ll never want to leave. A village looms ahead, but the temptation to follow the sign reading “Fondation d’art contemporain 0,6 km” is too strong. The ascending road on the left takes you up to this contemporary art space, once the setting for Jean-Luc Godard’s 1965 movie Pierrot le Fou. Related Articles Gallery-Sponsored Artists Residencies Are Spreading Across the World Olafur Eliasson’s Newest Reflections on Climate Change Come...
