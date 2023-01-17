Read full article on original website
Jessica Pegula Gave A Special Message To Damar Hamlin [WATCH]
The tennis pro and daughter of the Buffalo Bills' owners showed her support for her parents' team and Damar.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
Lake Effect Snow Expected Across Western New York
The warm weather across Western New York could lead to some trouble when it comes to lake-effect snow. Because of the above-average temperatures over the past couple of weeks here in Western New York, the temperatures of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario have remained above freezing and that could be an issue when it comes to lake effect snow.
Two ‘Ikea’ Locations Coming to Upstate New York! Where Can You Find Them?
If you've ever been to an Ikea, then you realize exactly how unique of a store it is. Within the same store, you can find affordable furniture for every room in your home. You can find silverware, dishes, and household items in-bulk for reasonable prices. Oh, and you can purchase food items, like their famous Swedish meatballs, by the pound. No one shopping cart looks exactly the same during a day at an Ikea.
Western New York Hunter Bags Albino Antelope [VIDEO]
The big game hunting season has come and gone for another year. The weather here in New York State was not ideal for deer hunters. Although many took some pretty decent bucks, the heavy snowfall opening week and the up and down temperatures made it tricky for most deer hunters to be successful. But there are some who choose to hunt in other parts of the country and for one hunter from Western New York, it was well worth the trip.
Roommate in ‘92 Buffalo attack defends Idaho woman’s delayed 911 call
A California woman is defending the roommate who didn’t call 911 after Bryan Kohberger allegedly killed four University of Idaho students — saying she reacted in a similar fashion after a rape at the University of Buffalo about 30 years ago. Alanna Zabel, 50, of Santa Monica, was living in a three-story home with five Chi Omega sorority sisters in 1992 when one of them was brutally attacked and raped, the Independent reported. When she entered the home, she was overcome by an odd smell, which she discounted at first. “I was drunk and didn’t understand why it smelled weird and I just...
Is Kathy Hochul’s governorship already beyond redemption?
When George Pataki bribed New York’s Legislature with a pay raise back in the day, he won charter schools in return. Kathy Hochul gifted the lawmakers big bucks over Christmas — and got back a sharp stick in the eye. And New Yorkers suffered a soft coup of sorts — with state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins now their all-but-de facto governor, as a cabal of lefty termites chews up the legislative woodwork. So, what of the fledgling Hochul administration? In the immortal words of Porky Pig: “Th-th-th-that’s all, folks!” Time will tell about that last bit, of course. But not much time. For...
Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place
Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
Town of Niagara officer shot at during burglary probe
Three men have been arrested in connection with a burglary investigation. Sheriff’s deputies say a Town of Niagara Police officer was shot at, but not wounded.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
Only Minor Injuries in 219 Rollover
A Mt. Jewett woman suffered only minor injuries in a rollover accident on Route 219 early Tuesday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year-old Makieya McGuire was travelling southbound on Route 219 near Halsey Road in Sergeant Township when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions.
