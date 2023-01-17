Read full article on original website
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?
IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters
The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal hit-and-run, Juneteenth party lawsuit
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
Father determined to see justice done for his daughter 38 years later
Robert Schlosser will be 93 years old in June, when he plans to travel from his cozy 900-square-foot home in rural Michigan to Rochester to see the trial of the man accused of burying an ax in the head of his daughter. The trial will likely go at least two...
JCPenney to Close New York Store Location Soon
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Buffalo handyman pleads guilty for stealing from elderly victim
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree.
Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
Sunrise Smart Start: Burger King homicide victim ID, RPD searches for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Weather forecast: Light freezing rain turns to rain this morning We’re bracing for a narrow window of opportunity for light freezing rain Tuesday morning. It won’t be much, but it won’t take much […]
Full list: Greece movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
Win a Gift Certificate to Red Bird Market in Fairport!
Have you been to Red Bird Market in the Village of Fairport? If not, you're missing out on a friendly independent grocery store. We've partnered up to bring you a GIVEAWAY, enter to win here!. Winner will be announced on Monday, January 23rd by 8pm. Good luck!
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting
Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York
The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
Irondequoit police chief files to sue over racist Juneteenth party claims
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit’s newly-selected police chief has filed to sue a Buffalo area civil rights attorney over claims that he attended and helped organized a racist Juneteenth party that made national headlines over the summer. According to the complaint filed January 13, attorney Nate McMurray claimed that Scott Peters took […]
