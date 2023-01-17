ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

KISS 104.1

Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs

A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
BURT, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?

IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Update on Apple Cinema project in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — This good question is about a new business moving into Pittsford Plaza. Soon you’ll be able to order food from a full service kitchen straight to your seat at the movies. Here’s the update on the former Pittsford Cinema which is tentatively set to open...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
macaronikid.com

Win a Gift Certificate to Red Bird Market in Fairport!

Have you been to Red Bird Market in the Village of Fairport? If not, you're missing out on a friendly independent grocery store. We've partnered up to bring you a GIVEAWAY, enter to win here!. Winner will be announced on Monday, January 23rd by 8pm. Good luck!
FAIRPORT, NY
13 WHAM

New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter

Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man pleads not guilty to murder on Angle St.

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on probation for assault pleaded not guilty on Thursday in connection with a fatal stabbing. On September 8, 2022, investigators said Cory Dubois was stabbed during a fight on Angle Street in Rochester. Dubois was driven to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the entrance […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

3 Charged in Rochester Drive-by Shooting

Three men are facing charges over a drive-by shooting on Rochester's west side. Police say 24-year-old Leshawn Batz fired into a group of people on Holworthy Street, just off Jay Street, Tuesday afternoon. 25-year-old Christopher O'Neal then allegedly returned fire. Both now face weapons charges and reckless endangerment. No one...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Towns With Highest Flu Cases In Western New York

The weather in Western New York has given us some serious challenges over the last few weeks. From blizzards to flood warnings, it has been anything but good. Buffalo Bills fans were treated to sunshine this past weekend and it was the first "sunny day" in months! Feeling blah? You are not alone.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
