thatoregonlife.com
Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant
Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
KATU.com
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
Herald and News
Piling it on in Newport with 8 new species
NEWPORT — As I considered an overpriced seafood meal at one of the many ocean-side restaurants in Newport’s bayfront, for once I let my wallet override my appetite. Instead of buying my seafood, I decided to catch it. At least, that’s what I planned on doing. In reality, I caught a dinky red Irish lord and lost my rig before realizing I’d left my saltwater tackle bag at home. Five hours away.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
KVAL
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
'I have no magic, beautiful plan': Oregon's longest-serving lawmaker will miss the halls of government
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Oregon legislature will kick off its opening day of 2023, the 82nd legislative session. This session marks a change in Salem's political landscape the likes of which have not been seen in some time. Not only is there a new governor, but one longtime lawmaker will be absent — former Senate President Peter Courtney.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Newport Sea Lion Docks destroyed by winter storm
A popular Oregon Coast tourist spot was destroyed by a devastating winter storm last month.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Florence
Florence, Oregon, has a little bit of everything for everyone: from the homebody to the outdoors explorer to the wining and dining connoisseur. Natural attractions range from the big to the small, with miles and miles of sand dunes, thickly grown forests and impressive, shimmering lakes and rivers. Downtown Florence is a hub for culture, art, and class, with tantalizing boutiques, homegrown food and historical museum experiences rounding every cobblestoned street corner.
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man gets 25 years in homeless camp crash
Four killed in 2022 incident, including former Sweet Home resident. A Salem man was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Marion County Circuit Court to 25 years in prison for his role in a March 2022 DUII incident that killed four people, including former Sweet Home resident Rochelle Zamacona, and seriously injured two more in downtown Salem.
kptv.com
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl, heroin on I-5 near Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Arizona is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking fentanyl and heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged with possessing with intent to...
hh-today.com
City: Cutting trees to save the sidewalks
The Albany neighborhood between Periwinkle Elementary School and Waverly Drive is about to lose its mature street trees. At least one homeowner wishes the city would leave the trees be. Joyce Thompson Graham lives in the neighborhood and sent me an email about the planned tree felling, and on Monday...
Officials: Willamina High School students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy treated for possible fentanyl exposure
A likely fentanyl exposure at Willamina High School on Tuesday affected multiple students and a law enforcement officer, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom
Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
