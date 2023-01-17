Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com
Deciphering the debt ceiling with a local expert
The debt ceiling was created during World War I, with Congress passing the Second Liberty Bond Act of 1917. The debt ceiling limits how much the government can borrow to fund federal operations. Deciphering the debt ceiling with a local expert. The debt ceiling was created during World War I,...
FOX2now.com
Thieves strike again at Stray Rescue's upcoming building
Thieves return to the scene of the crime overnight and break in again at the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' new south St. Louis facility. Thieves strike again at Stray Rescue’s upcoming building. Thieves return to the scene of the crime overnight and break in again at the Stray...
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
FOX2now.com
Fox C-6 School District discusses move to 4-day week to ease budget woes
The Fox C-6 School District is one of many schools in Missouri discussing a potential four-day week to cut costs. Fox C-6 School District discusses move to 4-day week …. The Fox C-6 School District is one of many schools in Missouri discussing a potential four-day week to cut costs.
FOX2now.com
Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois corrections facility
FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out Wednesday about a potential mass overdose. Questions remain about what happened inside Illinois …. FOX 2 is looking into what happened inside Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Several calls went out...
FOX2now.com
Legal Lens: Can sheriff's pick and choose which laws to enforce?
In this week's Legal Lens, Brown & Crouppen attorney Andrea McNairy takes a closer look at the debate over the ban, and answers if sheriffs can pick and choose which laws to enforce. Legal Lens: Can sheriff’s pick and choose which laws …. In this week's Legal Lens, Brown...
Missouri winery owner to receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
AUGUSTA, Mo. — David Hoffmann, whose Hoffmann Family of Companies is building a tourism venture surrounding his wineries in Augusta, Missouri, on Wednesday was named a 2023 Horatio Alger Award winner. The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc. has given the award annually for 76 years to individuals...
FOX2now.com
SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul hospitals launch pilot doula program
SSM St. Mary’s and SSM DePaul Hospitals have launched a pilot for a doula partnership with On Up, an organization that provides 1:1 doula care, in person and virtually, to pregnant and postpartum women and birthing parents. SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Mary’s and DePaul …. SSM St....
stlpublicradio.org
Christopher Dunn proved his innocence. Missouri law demands he die in prison
Christopher Dunn has spent more than 30 years in prison for a 1990 murder in St. Louis. The evidence of his guilt was built on the testimony of two adolescent boys, ages 12 and 14. Decades later, both witnesses recanted their testimony, setting the stage for a dramatic court hearing that would prove Dunn’s innocence.
KMOV
$37 million dedicated to North St. Louis delayed by impacts of aldermen indictments, remedies in the works
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nine months after St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill that sends $37 million to North St. Louis, the money remains largely unspent. The money is slated to help 11 commercial corridors north of Delmar along with surrounding neighborhoods. It’s also intended to benefit small businesses, create jobs and improve streets.
FOX2now.com
Here’s how you find out who’s digging on your street and why
South County residents say a gas line was hit by workers in their neighborhood, but they don't even know who's doing the work. Here’s how you find out who’s digging on your street …. South County residents say a gas line was hit by workers in their neighborhood,...
Sauget, Illinois man charged in Soulard homicide
A man from Sauget, Illinois, has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in south St. Louis earlier this month.
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
Kairos' Plans for a High School in Marine Villa Collapse
The charter school's deal to buy land from the Teamsters in south St. Louis has fallen through
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen
This year, the St. Louis County district quietly began using for-profit company Stride to provide on-screen instruction — with temps to maintain order in the classroom
Hundreds celebrate life of automotive icon Frank Bommarito
Hundreds of people gathered inside the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Tuesday to celebrate the life of local automotive icon Frank Bommarito.
FOX2now.com
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo nearing $2 million limit
Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars. Queen of Hearts in Waterloo nearing $2 million limit …. Thousands of people took over Waterloo’s North Market Street, all for a chance at a million dollars. Police searching for 5...
FOX2now.com
What You Are Doing About It? Pride of St. Margaret Happy Hour, Fire & Iron's 5th Annual Cards for A Cause, St. Louis Area Foodbank Food Drive
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. What You Are Doing About It? Pride of St. Margaret …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. man free after murder convictions. Man freed from prision after murder...
