ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

The Buzz: Arizona and snow

Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
iheart.com

Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona

A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
lifetrixcorner.com

Camping in the Mountains of Arizona

Arizona is known for its stunning deserts, but the state also boasts a diverse range of mountains and forests. From the towering peaks of the San Francisco Mountains to the lush forests of the White Mountains, Arizona’s mountains offer a wide range of opportunities for camping and outdoor adventure. In this guide, we will explore some of the best places to camp in the mountains of Arizona, as well as tips and advice for planning a camping trip in this beautiful and rugged terrain.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Another winter storm moves into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona

Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US

The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
ARIZONA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Discover State Parks in the Heart of Arizona

From wildlife to wildflowers and cactus blooms, late winter and spring is when the desert comes alive. Take a trip through the heart of the Sonoran Desert by way of Arizona State Parks. Ask any Arizonan how they can manage the summer heat, and they’ll invariably tell you they live...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases

As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Department announces 10-year wildlife conservation strategic plan

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department unveiled its wildlife conservation blueprint for the next decade that addressed vulnerable species and habitat protection. The Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy received input from federal and state agencies, sportsmen groups, conservation organizations, Native American tribes, recreational groups, local governments and private citizens to put together the roadmap. Arizona’s last State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012.
ARIZONA STATE
beckersdental.com

The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
kion546.com

Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy