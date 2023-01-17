Read full article on original website
azpm.org
The Buzz: Arizona and snow
Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
iheart.com
Rare Weather Phenomenon Seen Soaring Majestically Above Arizona
A rare weather phenomenon called a horseshoe vortex was spotted floating above Arizona, and the whole thing was caught on camera! The bizarre cloud was seen in Scottsdale on January 16th, reported The Weather Channel. So what exactly is a horseshoe vortex?. According to The Weather Channel, it can happen...
lifetrixcorner.com
Camping in the Mountains of Arizona
Arizona is known for its stunning deserts, but the state also boasts a diverse range of mountains and forests. From the towering peaks of the San Francisco Mountains to the lush forests of the White Mountains, Arizona’s mountains offer a wide range of opportunities for camping and outdoor adventure. In this guide, we will explore some of the best places to camp in the mountains of Arizona, as well as tips and advice for planning a camping trip in this beautiful and rugged terrain.
AZFamily
Another winter storm moves into Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yet another winter storm is headed into Arizona. This one is colder than the storms from the weekend. We are issuing a First Alert for a Winter Weather Advisory in northern Arizona until 2 p.m. on Friday above 3,500 feet. Areas above 7,000 feet could receive around 3-6″ of snow, with much of the accumulation coming overnight. Payson could see 2-4″ of snow, and Prescott could get a couple of inches of snow.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Channel Catfish Ever Caught in Arizona
Arizona is a popular fishing destination for worldwide anglers, especially because some of their catfish records are very impressive! Whether you are visiting Arizona to enjoy the sights and nightlife in Phoenix or going on a camping trip out near a vibrant lake, there are plenty of fishing opportunities. A common fish in Arizona’s lakes and rivers is the channel catfish.
ABC 15 News
Forest Service to address wildlife crisis in AZ, western US
The U.S. Forest Service is working to address the wildfire crisis in the West with the announcement of nearly a dozen landscapes they will focus on to prevent wildfires. Chief Randy Moore was in Arizona on Thursday to announce that 11 more landscapes will be added to the top priorities list in the western U.S.
visitusaparks.com
Discover State Parks in the Heart of Arizona
From wildlife to wildflowers and cactus blooms, late winter and spring is when the desert comes alive. Take a trip through the heart of the Sonoran Desert by way of Arizona State Parks. Ask any Arizonan how they can manage the summer heat, and they’ll invariably tell you they live...
kjzz.org
Latest storms won't save Colorado River reservoirs, but the Verde is in good shape
The weekend’s storms provided some drought relief for Arizona, though not enough to recharge the state’s Colorado River reservoirs. But they may help in the Salt River Project watersheds. SRP crews conducted a snowpack survey Friday to see how much snow is in the Verde River watershed, which...
kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
12news.com
Another storm expected to bring more snow to the High Country in Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It's not over yet, northern Arizona. The High Country can prepare for some more winter weather as another storm is expected to sweep across the state Thursday night. Most of the upper-half of State 48 has a possibility of seeing some snowfall. Snow is returning to...
Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases
As a global phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when communities of color are disproportionately impacted by toxic exposure because of the neighborhoods they live in. Due to factors such as the inaccessibility of affordable rent or land, historical racism, and lack of power to fight corporations, Black, Latino and Indigenous people are usually forced to inhabit […] The post Environmental racism in Arizona, fueled by the presence of military bases appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish Department announces 10-year wildlife conservation strategic plan
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department unveiled its wildlife conservation blueprint for the next decade that addressed vulnerable species and habitat protection. The Arizona Wildlife Conservation Strategy received input from federal and state agencies, sportsmen groups, conservation organizations, Native American tribes, recreational groups, local governments and private citizens to put together the roadmap. Arizona’s last State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP) was approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Arizona: 12 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 3,344 active general dentists in Arizona. Arizona has 220 dental professional shortage areas. Arizona received a score of nine out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Arizona was No. 32 on...
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
AZFamily
Mold in ice machine, frozen meat in garbage bags found at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kion546.com
Woman’s body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
