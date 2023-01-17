A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO