Kate Sapsis directs ” The Cemetery Club” which runs Jan. 20-Feb. 5 at Colonial Playhouse in Aldan. Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life, Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun, and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida but are guilt stricken when this nearly breaks Ida’s heart.

ALDAN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO