The King covering The Hag… If it gets better than this, I haven't yet found it… A few years back at a show in Las Vegas, George Strait decided to honor the great Merle Haggard while playing a guitar modeled after the one Merle himself used. He broke out the all-time classic "Mama Tried" (is it even a Merle tribute if you don't sing it?) along with the fan-favorite "Working Man's Blues." Safe to say, the crowd was LOVING it.

3 DAYS AGO