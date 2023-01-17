Read full article on original website
Related
Ten of the Best Steve Earle Songs Everyone Must Listen to!
Steve Earle is one of the most well-known country music musicians of all time. There is no mistake about that since there are several chart-topping Steve Earle Songs for folks to enjoy. Although Steve Earle began his career performing country music, he has now expanded into many more genres, making...
How Powerful Love Is in “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans
Though we hate to admit it, our minds go haywire, beyond our control, when we are in love. The upbeat “Suds in the Bucket” by Sara Evans was written by Tammy Wagoner and Billy Montana. The single, gold-certified by the Recording Industry Association of America, was part of her 2003 album Restless.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
George Strait’s Net Worth: It Pays To Be The King Of Country Music
Newsflash: Being The King of country music pays pretty damn well. George Strait’s net worth comes in at a staggering $300 million, according to Money Inc., making him one of the richest country singers in the business. Of course, he has 60 #1 singles to his name (the most...
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists
Blake Shelton’s newest project, Barmageddon, is apparently causing problems in Music City. According to a source, his fellow country stars... The post Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Reportedly Causing Tensions Among His Fellow Country Artists appeared first on Outsider.
iheart.com
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Delivers Powerful Performance Of Blake Shelton Hit
Kelly Clarkson included a nod to country superstar Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, delivering her spin on the 2011 smash-hit anthem, “Honey Bee.”. Clarkson covered the song during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show (which has also featured covers of songs...
The Oak Ridge Boys’ Duane Allen Reflects on the Christmas Song That Almost Wasn’t
There has long been a magic surrounding The Oak Ridge Boys’ 1982 holiday classic, “Thank God for Kids.” Oaks member Duane Allen knows that magic firsthand: He gets to watch it from the stage each and every night he sings the Christmas hit. “It is a huge...
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”
Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs
On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
ABC News
Pink, Stevie Nicks and more confirmed to be singing on Dolly Parton's 'Rock Star' album
Dolly Parton is a country music legend, but she's dipping her toes into the world of rock 'n' roll with a little help from her friends Pink and Stevie Nicks. During an appearance on "The View," Parton said she wanted to make a rock album to help her feel her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction was legitimate.
Lauren Alaina Gives Fans a Peek at Her Gorgeous Engagement Party: Video
Lauren Alaina is getting her celebration on after recently getting engaged, and lucky for her fans, she’s offering a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities. It all went down on New Year’s Eve, thanks to some of her very close friends. Alaina, best known for her song Dancin’ In The Moonlight, shared some of the party’s good times on social media.
100 Timeless Old Country Songs from Willie, Waylon, Loretta + More!
We’ve all got our favorite country songs that take us back to a simpler time. Whether it’s the nostalgic lyrics or the twangy guitars, there’s something about country music that hits differently. And while new artists are making their mark on the genre every day, there’s nothing quite like a classic old country song.
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
It Just Doesn’t Get Much Better Than George Strait Singing Merle Haggard
The King covering The Hag… If it gets better than this, I haven’t yet found it… A few years back at a show in Las Vegas, George Strait decided to honor the great Merle Haggard while playing a guitar modeled after the one Merle himself used. He broke out the all-time classic “Mama Tried” (is it even a Merle tribute if you don’t sing it?) along with the fan-favorite “Working Man’s Blues.” Safe to say, the crowd was LOVING it. I sure […] The post It Just Doesn’t Get Much Better Than George Strait Singing Merle Haggard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
A Stronger Bond between Rory Feek and Family As They Sing “If I Needed You”
In an exclusive video from CBS Sunday Morning, Rory Feek and his family sing “If I Needed You.”. The family’s performance touched the people’s hearts and left everyone in tears as Rory started the song as he played the guitar. Although the song is a tear-jerker, Rory and his family are seen singing with smiles on their faces as they occasionally glance at each other.
Willie Nelson To Release 98th Studio Album ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ In March
Willie Nelson just announced his 98th studio album I Don’t Know A Thing About Love is slated for release on March 3rd. The red headed stranger put out a great record called A Beautiful Time on his 89th birthday last year, and he’s not slowing down one bit in 2023.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Country Thang Daily
Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT
Country Music: News, Updates, Videos, and a lot more.https://www.countrythangdaily.com/
Comments / 0