Ten of the Best Steve Earle Songs Everyone Must Listen to!

Steve Earle is one of the most well-known country music musicians of all time. There is no mistake about that since there are several chart-topping Steve Earle Songs for folks to enjoy. Although Steve Earle began his career performing country music, he has now expanded into many more genres, making...
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Top 10 Lisa Marie Presley Songs

On Thursday (January 12), Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, died after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54. But while there have been many condolences shared about her passing, we here at American Songwriter wanted to celebrate her life in music by taking a look at Lisa Marie’s Top 10 songs.
Outsider.com

Lauren Alaina Gives Fans a Peek at Her Gorgeous Engagement Party: Video

Lauren Alaina is getting her celebration on after recently getting engaged, and lucky for her fans, she’s offering a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities. It all went down on New Year’s Eve, thanks to some of her very close friends. Alaina, best known for her song Dancin’ In The Moonlight, shared some of the party’s good times on social media.
Whiskey Riff

It Just Doesn’t Get Much Better Than George Strait Singing Merle Haggard

The King covering The Hag… If it gets better than this, I haven’t yet found it… A few years back at a show in Las Vegas, George Strait decided to honor the great Merle Haggard while playing a guitar modeled after the one Merle himself used. He broke out the all-time classic “Mama Tried” (is it even a Merle tribute if you don’t sing it?) along with the fan-favorite “Working Man’s Blues.” Safe to say, the crowd was LOVING it. I sure […] The post It Just Doesn’t Get Much Better Than George Strait Singing Merle Haggard first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Country Thang Daily

A Stronger Bond between Rory Feek and Family As They Sing “If I Needed You”

In an exclusive video from CBS Sunday Morning, Rory Feek and his family sing “If I Needed You.”. The family’s performance touched the people’s hearts and left everyone in tears as Rory started the song as he played the guitar. Although the song is a tear-jerker, Rory and his family are seen singing with smiles on their faces as they occasionally glance at each other.
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
