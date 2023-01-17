Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour
Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.
Madonna Concert Tour Setlist: 5 Songs We Want To See The Icon Perform Again
Madonna is embarking on her very ambitious 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour this coming year, and it's gonna be the biggest tour she is set to conquer yet. Thanks to Amy Schumer, Madonna is dared to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry in a special video announcement they cooked up along with Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.
Taylor Swift NEW Song Release Date: Singer’s Next Project Dropping Amid ‘Speak Now’ Re-release Rumors?
Taylor Swift had just released her record-breaking and chart-dominating album "Midnights" a few months ago and it appears that the pop star is coming out with a new song again as she's set to appear on The National's album; when is it coming out?. According to Elite Daily, the Grammy...
Drake New Video 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Features Pharell's Gold Possessions, Shows What His Ex Is Missing?
This week, Drake released a new music video for his song "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," in which he uses a classic PSP. But it's not just any PSP; this one was previously owned by Pharrell Williams and has a genuine gold casing (via Kotaku). In November, the custom PSP-1000 was sold...
Tyler Hubbard Net Worth 2023: Singer to Perform at York State Fair After Dropping New Single
Tyler Hubbard's career is on the up and up these days. Not only is he slated to perform at the 2023 York State Fair, but he also just happened to release the music video for his new single "Dancin' in the Country." The country singer will grace the stage of...
Dolly Parton Rock Album Collaborators Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, More!
After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton is finally having her very first rock album!. The country music star was inducted at the Rock Hall last year despite initial hesitations about accepting the nomination. For her, she didn't deserve to be inducted among other rockers.
Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa Co-Chairs with Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer + Theme and More!
The Met Gala, the iconic annual event held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, is just around the corner, and here are all the juicy details there is to know about it. Vogue finally unveiled the Met Gala 2023 co-chairs who will accompany Anna Wintour-pop superstar, Dua Lipa, actress, Penelope Cruz, swimmer, Michaela Coel, and tennis icon, Roger Federer.
From Coachella to Gov Ball: Which Music Festivals Are Calling to YOU This Year?
In the last few weeks, some of our favorite music festivals in the United States have been announcing their absolutely STELLAR line-ups. Governors Ball spread the word that icons Lizzo, Odeza, and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining their well-loved fest this year. Just before this announcement came to the forefront, Coachella announced that they would be featuring stars Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots. Even aside from those boasted about in the top line, the other featured acts are also exceptional. These festivals are sure to be a place filled with exciting sound and soul catching music.
Shakira's 'BZRP Music Session #53' Drives Ex Gerard Piqué's New GF Into Hiding?
Shakira's new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53," broke the internet when it dropped, even if there was hardly promotional activities done for it. The lyrics speak for itself - and speak to many women out there, it appears! Given its powerful lines, has it drove Clara Chia Marti into hiding?!
John Legend New Baby Daughter's First Picture, Unique Name Revealed
Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby girl has arrived and presented to the world to see. Her first picture and her name are released to the public by the proud parents. Thursday, January 19, marked Esti Maxine Stephens's adorable Instagram debut. Teigen captioned a sweet photo of the...
Freddie Mercury Shock: Brian May Reveals Why Queen Never Felt Happy About Debut Album
Queen's debut album was an immediate success, but the band members were reportedly not happy about it. In 1973, Queen marked its debut with a self-titled studio album. The band recorded it at Trident Studios and De Lane Lea Music Center. It already savored success as it garnered several certifications in the past, including a Platinum from ZPAV and a Gold from BPI and RIAA.
Billie Eilish News 2023: Artist Files Restraining Order Against Terrorizer, Music Deemed Perfect for Sleeping
After analyzing nearly one thousand songs on Spotify, experts have concluded that familiar, energetic music may be as effective as relaxing sounds for lulling individuals to sleep. Using Spotify's API - a program that can retrieve and manage data -, researchers from Aarhus University analyzed more than 200,000 songs from...
Throwback Thursday: Where is JoJo Now? Has 'Leave (Get Out) Singer' Retired?
JoJo is the youngest artist to ever top the Billboard pop charts as a solo act. She accomplished this feat when she was 13 years old. It's not unknown how she vanished from the limelight soon after making it big. Has she completely retired now?. Nah. She reissued her first...
2NE1's Minzy Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, What's the K-POP Star Up to These Days?
2NE1's Minzy has established herself as one of the most prominent K-POP idols in the world, with 14 years of experience under her belt, she needs no introduction. Minzy, born Gong Min-ji, grew up in the K-POP industry, and thanks to the great success of the girl group, 2NE1, she is also one of the most famous K-POP idols to date.
Sadie Sink Thought It Was 'Bizarre' Working With Taylor Swift on 'All Too Well: The Short Film'
Sadie Sink was involved in two of the biggest moments in music in 2021 and 2022. She was popularly known for portraying the emotional Max Mayfield on Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." In its biggest and probably the most iconic scenes of the show, Sink's character Max shocked everyone with her incredible performance on the show, which was aided by Kate Bush's classic song "Running Up That Hill."
Madonna ‘The Celebration’ Tour: Pop Star Adds MORE Dates Amid Fans’ Complaints
Madonna received an overwhelming amount of support after announcing her upcoming "Greatest Hits" 40th-anniversary tour for this year and it appears that more fans have a chance to see her perform live as she added more dates; is she going to a city near you?. According to NBC Chicago, the...
Renee Geyera Real Cause of Death Unexpected: Australian Music Legend Should NOT Have Died?
Australia lost one of its most precious jazz and soul singer, Renee Geyer earlier this week. The musician died due to complications after a hip surgery earlier this week. She was 69. A portion of the statement released by the Geyers family, announcing her death, reads: "Just last month, Renée...
