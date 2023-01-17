ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour

Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.
What Was Van Conner's Cause of Death? Screaming Trees Bassist Dead at 55

Van Conner, the co-founding bassist of the rock band Screaming Trees, died on Tuesday at the age of 55, his brother and bandmate confirmed in a statement. On Facebook, Gary Lee Conner announced his brother's death alongside a photo of them together. He revealed that the late musician was one of his closest friends, expressing that he would miss him forever after the tragic loss.
Dolly Parton Rock Album Collaborators Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, More!

After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton is finally having her very first rock album!. The country music star was inducted at the Rock Hall last year despite initial hesitations about accepting the nomination. For her, she didn't deserve to be inducted among other rockers.
Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa Co-Chairs with Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer + Theme and More!

The Met Gala, the iconic annual event held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, is just around the corner, and here are all the juicy details there is to know about it. Vogue finally unveiled the Met Gala 2023 co-chairs who will accompany Anna Wintour-pop superstar, Dua Lipa, actress, Penelope Cruz, swimmer, Michaela Coel, and tennis icon, Roger Federer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
From Coachella to Gov Ball: Which Music Festivals Are Calling to YOU This Year?

In the last few weeks, some of our favorite music festivals in the United States have been announcing their absolutely STELLAR line-ups. Governors Ball spread the word that icons Lizzo, Odeza, and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining their well-loved fest this year. Just before this announcement came to the forefront, Coachella announced that they would be featuring stars Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots. Even aside from those boasted about in the top line, the other featured acts are also exceptional. These festivals are sure to be a place filled with exciting sound and soul catching music.
CHICAGO, IL
John Legend New Baby Daughter's First Picture, Unique Name Revealed

Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby girl has arrived and presented to the world to see. Her first picture and her name are released to the public by the proud parents. Thursday, January 19, marked Esti Maxine Stephens's adorable Instagram debut. Teigen captioned a sweet photo of the...
Shakira's 'BZRP Music Session #53' Drives Ex Gerard Piqué's New GF Into Hiding?

Shakira's new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53," broke the internet when it dropped, even if there was hardly promotional activities done for it. The lyrics speak for itself - and speak to many women out there, it appears! Given its powerful lines, has it drove Clara Chia Marti into hiding?!
Madonna Concert Tour Setlist: 5 Songs We Want To See The Icon Perform Again

Madonna is embarking on her very ambitious 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour this coming year, and it's gonna be the biggest tour she is set to conquer yet. Thanks to Amy Schumer, Madonna is dared to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry in a special video announcement they cooked up along with Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

