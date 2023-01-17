In the last few weeks, some of our favorite music festivals in the United States have been announcing their absolutely STELLAR line-ups. Governors Ball spread the word that icons Lizzo, Odeza, and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining their well-loved fest this year. Just before this announcement came to the forefront, Coachella announced that they would be featuring stars Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots. Even aside from those boasted about in the top line, the other featured acts are also exceptional. These festivals are sure to be a place filled with exciting sound and soul catching music.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO