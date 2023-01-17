Read full article on original website
Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?
Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Pamela Anderson Still ‘In Love’ With Drummer Tommy Lee? Actress Reveals the TRUTH
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee may have had a not-so-good relationship a few decades ago after their private video went out, but it appears that the former still loves her ex-husband as revealed in her upcoming memoir. Sharing an excerpt of her book to People Magazine, the "Baywatch" actress revealed...
Madonna Called a 'Grotesque Trainwreck' Ahead of 40th Anniversary World Tour
Madonna was hurled with crazy insults by Piers Morgan ahead of her 40th anniversary world tour. While many critics have criticized Piers Morgan for "misogynistic" remarks he made about Madonna, his words naturally could have stung the artist and it is also likely that some would even echo the same sentiments.
What Was Van Conner's Cause of Death? Screaming Trees Bassist Dead at 55
Van Conner, the co-founding bassist of the rock band Screaming Trees, died on Tuesday at the age of 55, his brother and bandmate confirmed in a statement. On Facebook, Gary Lee Conner announced his brother's death alongside a photo of them together. He revealed that the late musician was one of his closest friends, expressing that he would miss him forever after the tragic loss.
Dolly Parton Rock Album Collaborators Revealed: Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, More!
After being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly Parton is finally having her very first rock album!. The country music star was inducted at the Rock Hall last year despite initial hesitations about accepting the nomination. For her, she didn't deserve to be inducted among other rockers.
Jane’s Addiction Tour 2023: Dates, Venues; Here’s How to Secure Tickets
Jane's Addiction is back to entertain fans across the West Coast this year! Check out below which cities they are heading as well as how to secure tickets for the upcoming shows. According to Consequence, the alternative rock band will kick off their tour in Bakersfield, California, on March 4....
Naomi Judd's Heartbreaking Last Wish Revealed on Final Note She Wrote Before Death [DETAILS]
A part of Naomi Judd's suicide note has been disclosed to the public following her tragic death. Judd left the world in deep grief and shock when she died by suicide in April. The singer succumbed following a self-inflicted gunshot wound in her Tennessee home days before her scheduled induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Met Gala 2023: Dua Lipa Co-Chairs with Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer + Theme and More!
The Met Gala, the iconic annual event held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, is just around the corner, and here are all the juicy details there is to know about it. Vogue finally unveiled the Met Gala 2023 co-chairs who will accompany Anna Wintour-pop superstar, Dua Lipa, actress, Penelope Cruz, swimmer, Michaela Coel, and tennis icon, Roger Federer.
From Coachella to Gov Ball: Which Music Festivals Are Calling to YOU This Year?
In the last few weeks, some of our favorite music festivals in the United States have been announcing their absolutely STELLAR line-ups. Governors Ball spread the word that icons Lizzo, Odeza, and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining their well-loved fest this year. Just before this announcement came to the forefront, Coachella announced that they would be featuring stars Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots. Even aside from those boasted about in the top line, the other featured acts are also exceptional. These festivals are sure to be a place filled with exciting sound and soul catching music.
Taylor Swift NEW Song Release Date: Singer’s Next Project Dropping Amid ‘Speak Now’ Re-release Rumors?
Taylor Swift had just released her record-breaking and chart-dominating album "Midnights" a few months ago and it appears that the pop star is coming out with a new song again as she's set to appear on The National's album; when is it coming out?. According to Elite Daily, the Grammy...
Fall Out Boy Joe Trohman Exits Band Amid Upcoming Album: Who's Replacing Him?
Although a new Fall Out Boy era is about to dawn, it is also a sad day for its longtime fans as one of its founding members; guitarist Joe Trohman has stepped away from the band. On the same day, the rock band announced their upcoming new album, "So Much...
John Legend New Baby Daughter's First Picture, Unique Name Revealed
Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby girl has arrived and presented to the world to see. Her first picture and her name are released to the public by the proud parents. Thursday, January 19, marked Esti Maxine Stephens's adorable Instagram debut. Teigen captioned a sweet photo of the...
Tyler Hubbard Net Worth 2023: Singer to Perform at York State Fair After Dropping New Single
Tyler Hubbard's career is on the up and up these days. Not only is he slated to perform at the 2023 York State Fair, but he also just happened to release the music video for his new single "Dancin' in the Country." The country singer will grace the stage of...
Drake New Video 'Jumbotron Shit Poppin' Features Pharell's Gold Possessions, Shows What His Ex Is Missing?
This week, Drake released a new music video for his song "Jumbotron Shit Poppin," in which he uses a classic PSP. But it's not just any PSP; this one was previously owned by Pharrell Williams and has a genuine gold casing (via Kotaku). In November, the custom PSP-1000 was sold...
David Crosby Cause of Death: Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder Suffered From a Health Condition?
David Crosby, popularly known as one of the singers and co-founders of two of the most legendary bands in the music industry, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has passed away at the age of 81; what was his cause of death?. His wife of nearly 36 years,...
Jennifer Lopez Struggling With THIS Personal Problem Amid Successful Career: ‘I Suffer in Silence’
Jennifer Lopez may be one of the biggest singers and in-demand actresses in the world as she constantly stars in a few films annually while working on music. However, it appears that the Latina icon is struggling to balance her personal life and work as she opened up about her true feelings in a recent interview.
Shakira's 'BZRP Music Session #53' Drives Ex Gerard Piqué's New GF Into Hiding?
Shakira's new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53," broke the internet when it dropped, even if there was hardly promotional activities done for it. The lyrics speak for itself - and speak to many women out there, it appears! Given its powerful lines, has it drove Clara Chia Marti into hiding?!
Throwback Thursday: Where is JoJo Now? Has 'Leave (Get Out) Singer' Retired?
JoJo is the youngest artist to ever top the Billboard pop charts as a solo act. She accomplished this feat when she was 13 years old. It's not unknown how she vanished from the limelight soon after making it big. Has she completely retired now?. Nah. She reissued her first...
Madonna Concert Tour Setlist: 5 Songs We Want To See The Icon Perform Again
Madonna is embarking on her very ambitious 40th Anniversary Celebration Tour this coming year, and it's gonna be the biggest tour she is set to conquer yet. Thanks to Amy Schumer, Madonna is dared to celebrate her 40 years in the music industry in a special video announcement they cooked up along with Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob the Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.
