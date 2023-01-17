Read full article on original website
Related
Taliban asks to keep getting UN aid money despite ending education for women
Tensions have escalated between the United Nations and the Taliban in Afghanistan after they banned female education.
Aid operations hit as Taliban bars Afghan women from working for NGOs
Several international aid organisations have suspended their work in Afghanistan in response to a new Taliban edict barring Afghan women from working with any local or foreign NGO until further notice, while the UN is urging the Islamic Emirate to reverse its decision. The Afghan Ministry of Economy issued the...
Why these 10 humanitarian crises demand your attention now
The myopic fixation with Russia’s war in Ukraine makes it even more important than usual this year to remember the many other crises – of less geopolitical importance – that are too easily forgotten by the media and neglected by aid donors. According to the latest figures,...
The Women of Afghanistan Won't Be Silenced Anymore
The liberation of women in Afghanistan is a human rights imperative, write Homeira Qaderi and Zaman Staniza.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
No need for German, U.S. tanks to be sent to Ukraine simultaneously -defence minister
BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Henry Kissinger, 99, says he is no longer opposed to Ukraine joining NATO
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger thinks Ukraine must join NATO. He was speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland.
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
Zelensky adviser resigns after linking Ukraine air defense to apartment strike
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky resigned shortly after suggesting Ukraine's air defense systems could be to blame for the massive strike on a Dnipro apartment that killed more than 40 people.
Former Russian Commander Suggests His Country Will 'Sink' by Year's End
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday insisted that his country's victory in Ukraine is "inevitable" and "assured," but some of his critics disagree.
Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Ukraine's Soledar
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Tuesday they were in control of Soledar, repeating their earlier claim about the salt-mining town where intense fighting has taken place.
Wagner chief Prigozhin attacks Putin administration over failure to block YouTube
Jan 18 (Reuters) - The increasingly prominent head of the Russian private military group Wagner on Wednesday took aim at the Kremlin administration for failing to block the U.S.-owned video sharing platform YouTube.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Striking workers are telling the truth about Britain. No wonder politicians want to silence them
More strikes are coming, with 100,000 civil servants due to strike on 1 February. For 18 days across February and March, 150 UK universities will be shut down by University and College Union action. Last week, 45,000 junior doctors began voting on strike action. They will join transport workers, nurses, ambulance workers and a number of other public and private professionals – an objection of strikers, to suggest a collective noun.
Canada summons Russian ambassador over attacks on civilians in Ukraine
OTTAWA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday over an attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan says
ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said.
The New Humanitarian
Washington, DC
391
Followers
907
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT
Journalism from the heart of criseshttps://www.thenewhumanitarian.org
Comments / 0