Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement
Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly
Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Chris Eubank Jr. grilled by fans after Liam Smith ‘gay’ questioning
Chris Eubank Jr. got bombarded by follow-up questions after Liam Smith tried to out him as gay at the final press conference. Eubank posted a simple “Well, that escalated quickly” message on his social media. What happened next was predictable following Smith’s line of questioning. Is Chris...
Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories
Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023. World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year. Wilder and Fury...
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia contract hits, skepticism remains
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia moved a step closer this week as a contract hit the desk of Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The former fighter had insisted that the deal was off if the paperwork wasn’t received by Monday. He got it by Tuesday and seemed optimistic that Davis vs Garcia will happen this year.
Floyd Mayweather vs Adrien Broner labeled a ‘dumpster fire’ fight
Floyd Mayweather getting called out by Adrien Broner is nothing new, even when the boxing legend is six years into retirement. Broner stated recently he’s open to an exhibition with Floyd that could generate millions of dollars. However, Mayweather has already called reports he’s interested in fighting Broner an...
Jack Massey aims to ‘change his life forever’ with Joe Parker win
Given Saturday’s fight night in Manchester is sponsored by the latest movie in the Rocky series spinoff – Creed III – it is perhaps fitting that local lad Jack Massey’s tilt at Joseph Parker is being billed as an unlikely shot at glory for a plucky, down on his luck pugilist.
The hurtful fight Manny Pacquiao still longs for over a decade later
Manny Pacquiao still longs for a fifth fight with fellow boxing legend Juan Manuel Marquez after his brutal knockout in 2012. Marquez took the Filipino out clean over a decade ago with a punch heard worldwide. Initially, Pacquiao chased a redemption attempt for three years. But after Marquez retired, eight...
Anthony Joshua set for summer three-time heavyweight title shot
World Boxing News understands that Anthony Joshua could land a shot at the IBF heavyweight title he first one in 2016 as quickly as the summer. In the coming months, the former two-time world champion is in line for a shock opportunity at the vacant red strap against Filip Hrgovic.
Sanchez brothers ready to impress Miguel Cotto on Jan 28
Mexican super prospects and brothers José ‘Tito’ Sánchez and Leonardo ‘Leo’ Sánchez are ready to make their big debut under Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment on Saturday, January 28 at Los Andes Mall in Panama City, in an event in co-promotion with promoter Diego Victoria and his successful series ‘Guantes de Acero’.
Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. begin training despite ‘sabotage’ bid
Deontay Wilder and WBC eliminator rival Andy Ruiz Jr. have begun training for their heavyweight clash slated for the spring. The Premier Boxing Champions pair will clash on Pay Per View with the winner set to challenge the victor from Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman has...
Proof that Mike Tyson didn’t bite off Evander Holyfield’s whole ear
Evander Holyfield used a face mask to disprove a trolling campaign that saw fans mock his lop-sided lobes from the Mike Tyson fight. Holyfield clarified that he does indeed have two ears despite old rival Tyson chewing on one back in 1997. During the infamous ‘Bite Fight,’ Holyfield lost part...
Liam Smith tries to out Chris Eubank Jr. as gay in brutal exchange
Liam Smith strayed below the belt pre-fight against Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of their clash in Manchester on Saturday night. In an awkward exchange at the final press conference, Smith asked Eubank about his sexuality to out the middleweight in front of a live crowd. Eubank looked shocked at the...
Conor Benn: A bizarre shortlist followed by unmerciful annihilation
Conor Benn faced a brutal backlash after Eddie Hearn revealed a bizarre shortlist of comeback opponents before Chris Eubank Jr. put the icing on the cake. Promoter Hearn spoke to The DAZN Boxing Show as he continues to convince UK fans that Benn will fight soon. The Matchroom boss even...
Don’t call it boxing! – DAZN ripped over ‘celebrity white collar’
TDAZN faced another backlash over its decision to broadcast a shocking “YouTuber,” “influencer,” “crossover” card last week that shouldn’t be labeled boxing. Ben Shalom, promoter at BOXXER who is tied in the UK with Sky Sports, urged everyone involved in the event to stop linking it to pugilism.
Oscar De La Hoya, Alexis Rocha talk Anthony Young clash
YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) ahead of his NABO Welterweight title defense against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round main event fight will be the first boxing event at YouTube Theater on...
Guillermo Rigondeaux warned he ‘must entertain’ in return at 42
After being branded as one of the dullest fighters of the last decade, Guillermo Rigondeaux is under pressure to perform at 42. The former two-time world boxing champion arrives at the ultimate career crossroads. He returns to action on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Hialeah Park for the first time in a year.
