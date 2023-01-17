Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Mysterious investor bought RPL 10 minutes before Binance listing
A mysterious wallet purchased 6193.46 Rocket Pool (RPL) tokens 10 minutes before Binance announced the token’s listing, according to Wu Blockchain. Ten minutes after Binance’s announcement, the investor sold all RPL tokens and collected $55,397 in profit. The transfers. The investor used Uniswap and swapped 190,000 Tether (USDT)...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum mainnet hits record-breaking 32B weekly gas expenditure
Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 (L2) networks spent a record-breaking 32 billion gas — a year-on-year increase of 22.8% — to validate transactions and activate bridges between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to Dune Analytics data. Optimism (OP) contributed around 50% of the gas spent — with a...
coinnewsspan.com
BNB Chain successfully completes its 22nd BNB Burn
This is the 22nd BNB burn that the company has performed in accordance with its promise. This is true for the first quarter burn in 2023 as well. This burn scenario makes use of both the Auto-Burn and the Pioneer Burn Software. On the launch of BNB in the year...
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
foodlogistics.com
Cargo Theft Remains Top Concern in Supply Chain Space
CargoNet recorded 1,778 supply chain risk events across the United States and Canada in 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021. Supply chain disruptions were one of the main concerns of the year because of their effect on inflation. Scarcity and cost drove illicit market demand for goods most affected like computer graphics cards and raw beef, poultry and pork. Available capacity eased in the later months of 2022, but theft remained a prominent threat.
cryptoslate.com
Circle: USDC stablecoin is always 1:1 redeemable for US dollars
In a recent report on the state of the USDC economy, Circle devoted a section on the stablecoin “always” being 1:1 redeemable for U.S. dollars. Overall, 2022 was a challenging year for USDC, with allegations of insolvency and accusations of censorship being fired at the stablecoin. However, in...
cryptoslate.com
DCG’s CoinDesk receives buyout interest; exploring partial or full sale
Cryptocurrency news company Coindesk is seeking a buyer through investment bankers, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 18. Coindesk CEO Kevin Worth told the Journal that his company has “received numerous inbound indications of interest” in recent months. Worth did not indicate which companies are interested in buying...
cryptoslate.com
Number of ETH holders grew 3.6x to 87M in 2022
The number of Ethereum (ETH) holders grew 263% between January and December 2022, according to a research report by Crypto.com. The number of ETH investors spiked to 87 million by the end of December from 27 million in January. Comparatively, Bitcoin (BTC) owners grew by only 20%, from 183 million...
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa
If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
cryptoslate.com
Alameda had $65B artificial credit line, 43,000% more than FTX market makers
A recent court filing in the FTX bankruptcy case has revealed a “$65 billion backdoor” between Alameda and FTX. The filing includes a deck detailing the current findings relative to FTX group funds. The deck includes an illustration of the FTX liquidation process alongside a code sample that...
cryptoslate.com
MakerDAO approves 85% Gemini USD holdings in DAI stablecoins
The MakerDAO community voted in favor of keeping Gemini USD stablecoin as part of the protocol’s DAI stablecoin reserves amid concerns about insolvency. The MakerDAO community earlier started voting on two governance polls in an attempt to limit DAI’s exposure to Gemini due to the liquidity crisis plaguing Gemini’s Earn program. The GUSD stablecoin can be used as collateral to mint Maker’s DAI stablecoin.
cryptoslate.com
SushiSwap to launch DEX aggregator and decentralized incubator in Q1
Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform SushiSwap is looking to increase its market share by 10x with the proposed launch of its DEX aggregator router and decentralized incubator in the first quarter of 2023. SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey detailed his plans for the DEX platform in a Jan. 16 company...
cryptoslate.com
WBTC supply on Ethereum dropped 35% since LUNA collapse
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) supply on Ethereum (ETH) plunged by over 35% to 183,450 since Terra (LUNA) collapsed in May 2022, according to Glassnode data. WBTC’s market cap fell to as low as $3.10 billion in December 2022 from a peak of $13.03 billion in April 2022, according to CryptoSlate data.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin breaks $21,000 in sustained bull market performance
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $13.12 billion in the last 24 hours and currently stands at $979 billion — up 1.28% from $979 billion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.89% and 1.47% to $409.2 billion and $192 billion, respectively.
cryptoslate.com
SBF says latest revelation is “misleading” about FTX.US solvency
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) said on Jan. 17 that FTX.US was solvent, adding that customers should be given access to their funds. SBF was reacting to new revelations made by the FTX management about the shortfalls in the U.S. subsidiary. The claims are “misleading” because it does not consider...
cryptoslate.com
Polygon completes hard fork upgrade to minimize gas fee spikes, chain reorgs
Polygon announced the completion of its proof-of-stake hard fork upgrade in an attempt to reduce gas spikes and chain reorganizations(reorgs) on January 17. The two proposals included in the hard fork were submitted last December. About 87% of Polygon validator teams voted for approval. The hard fork proposal aims to...
cryptoslate.com
Raydium exploiter moves $2.7M to Tornado Cash
A wallet address linked to the Raydium DEX exploiter has moved about $1.75 million worth of ETH via the sanctioned mixing protocol Tornado Cash. On Dec. 16, the exploiter overtook Raydium’s owners’ authority and drained the protocol’s liquidity pools of assets worth $2.2 million, including $1.6 million in SOL tokens.
cryptoslate.com
Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022
The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
Comments / 0