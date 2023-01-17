Read full article on original website
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines
Denny Hamlin will be defended by Dale Earnhardt Jr. for any remarks on his new podcast that land him in hot water with NASCAR, but the Hall of Famer recommended the driver save up money for the fines. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Insists He Will Defend Denny Hamlin Against NASCAR for Remarks on Upcoming Podcast but Also Recommends Driver Save Money for Fines appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Great Kevin Harvick Not Planning to Leave NASCAR Cup Series Quietly
A 22-year veteran of NASCAR’s premier series, Kevin Harvick is answering what he calls a need for a leader in the garage. Mentoring young drivers was prevalent in the generation before Harvick because “those guys all communicated and helped each other and knew each other.”. It was a...
racer.com
Power withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona
Will Power’s long-awaited Rolex 24 At Daytona debut will have to wait another year as the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion has been forced to withdraw from the event to care for his wife Liz. “Liz has had a couple of complications after surgery this week and has a...
Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs wasn't able to secure sponsors and keep Kyle Busch. It hasn't been a problem for Richard Childress Racing. The post Richard Childress Is Making Joe Gibbs Look Bad over Kyle Busch appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
bvmsports.com
Top 5 NASCAR drivers who could replace Kevin Harvick in 2024
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (BVM) – Recently, Kevin Harvick made an announcement that a lot of NASCAR fans likely saw coming. Following the 2023 season, the longtime Cup Series driver will officially call it quits from full-time racing. The final season will put a cap on what has been a legendary...
Ross Chastain discusses the big possibility of replacing Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing
Ross Chastain discusses the idea of replacing Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing while addressing his future at Trackhouse Racing.
23XI Racing ‘preparing’ a third entry for Kurt Busch if cleared to compete in NASCAR
23XI Racing is preparing a third entry for Kurt Busch in the event that he wants to run some races, starting with Travis Pastrana at the Daytona 500.
racer.com
NASCAR names Sawyer as vp of competition
NASCAR announced several personnel moves Wednesday, including naming Elton Sawyer its senior vice president of competition. Sawyer (pictured above with Kyle Busch), a former driver, joined NASCAR in 2015 as the managing director of the Craftsman Truck Series. His most recent role was NASCAR vice president of technical inspection and officiating.
Kevin Harvick Started the NASCAR-to-SRX Parade for 2023, but Who’s Fared Best in the Past?
Tony Stewart has made it easier for active Cup Series drivers to race in the SRX Series, and Kevin Harvick was the first to hop aboard for 2023. The post Kevin Harvick Started the NASCAR-to-SRX Parade for 2023, but Who’s Fared Best in the Past? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New Driver, New Series as Jr III Racing Sets Sights on Daytona
Jr III ("Junior Three") Racing will open the 2023 season being a part of history as the team is set to compete in the all-new VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (VPSC) during the Roar Before the 24 weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The inaugural event weekend is the first for the new IMSA championship, which features a 45 minute sprint format with two classes: LMP3 prototype machines as well as GT4 entries, known as the GSX class in VPSC.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: 25th Year Starts at a Familiar Place
Corvette Racing is back where it all started a quarter-century ago as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for its two-week, season-opening event in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. First up is the Roar Before the 24 – three days of official testing that culminates in qualifying for the...
FOX Sports
Busch, Bowyer, Harvick, Helio to all race SRX this summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick will all make their debuts this season in Tony Stewart's summer all-star series, while four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves confirmed Wednesday he'll return for a third season. Busch, who left Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of...
3 races Jimmie Johnson should run during the 2023 NASCAR season
Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 car for Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Which three races should Johnson run among his five-race schedule this season?
Texas Motor Speedway Names Kyle Nelson as Vice President of Operations
Kyle Nelson was named vice president of operations at Texas Motor Speedway and Kenton Nelson maintains his position as vice president of events at Texas Motor Speedway while adding the position of director of events for Speedway Motorsports to his role. Kyle Nelson. • Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of...
Sports World Reacts To IndyCar Driver Announcement
The IndyCar Series may not have the high-profile drivers that their Formula 1 rivals have, but the racing series has one thing that F1 probably never will: The coolest name of a driver in the history of racing. On Wednesday, Dale Coyne Racing and Rick Ware Racing announced the signing of Sting Ray ...
racer.com
Pedersen to race in Coyote Red with Foyt
Rookie Benjamin Pedersen will drive the No. 88 entry in this season’s NTT IndyCar Series with AJ Foyt Racing — the car number matching the age of his legendary car owner. The Sexton Properties-backed car will run in the iconic Coyote Red colors with which A.J. Foyt claimed his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. The No. 88 Sexton Chevrolet will make its debut at the IndyCar Open Test at The Thermal Club early next month.
racer.com
Chadwick remains with Williams Driver Academy amid Indy NXT move
Jamie Chadwick will remain part of the Williams Driver Academy while she switches her racing focus to the United States with Indy NXT. The 24-year-old has signed with Andretti Autosport to run in what was previously known as Indy Lights this coming season, following three consecutive W Series titles. Chadwick has been part of the Williams setup since 2019 and the team has kept her involved from a Formula 1 perspective despite the change of location for most of her racing activities.
racer.com
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: Sharing benefits... for now
The cooperation between the four LMDh manufacturers competing in the initial season of Grand Touring Prototype in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has been a constant source of discussion in the run-up to the class’s debut at the Rolex 24 At Daytona. It’s also been a fount of pride for the manufacturers and for series officials that the manufacturers and partners are working together wherever they can to aid reliability with new, more complex race cars. But with a couple of manufacturers splitting their cars between different teams, it’s also been a different experience for them as they push forward in the dual role of supporting the manufacturer, but also working to beat the other team running the same car.
