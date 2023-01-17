Read full article on original website
Related
GolfWRX
Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB
TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
Golf Digest
Henderson, Korda start strong at LPGA opener, shifting conversation away from locker debacle
After a tumultuous start of the week at the 2023 opener, LPGA players and officials had to be pleased when the news on Thursday finally turned to the competition rather than the lack of player amenities at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Two of the tour’s biggest stars,...
Golf.com
How Mizuno’s ST230, JPX 923 and S23 clubs helped this 1 handicap | ClubTest 2023
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath — along with a cast of GOLF writers and editors — put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. For 2023 ClubTest, we paired members of our staff with the latest gear from manufacturers to give you, the potential club buyer, “a real feel.”
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Golf Pros
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac announced a new subscription site where fans can see exclusive content. In additions to photos and videos, the former professional golfer will also be giving out golf advice. That led one fan to suggest people should go elsewhere for their golf advice. "No ...
golfmagic.com
Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour
There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
Golf Channel
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
EA Sports Sets Release Date for Long-Awaited Return of PGA Tour Video Game
The game’s producers promise unmatched realism, fidelity and attention to detail on your ‘Road to the Masters.’
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2023 American Express
The PGA Tour is back in the continental United States for the first time in 2023, and GolfWRX is back inside the ropes to show you what the pros are playing!. The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, is the backdrop for the first event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. We have four general galleries, 11 WITBs — including Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns — and a bevy of special galleries this week, with custom putters aplenty.
This PGA Tour rookie went 7 under in first six holes, including back-to-back eagles at The American Express
It’s hard to have a much better start to a round than Davis Thompson did Thursday during his first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club in California. Thompson, a 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie, was 7 under after six holes, including a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles on the par-5 fifth and par-5 sixth.
GolfWRX
What’s the difference between Titleist’s new 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls? Here’s a full breakdown
Titleist’s PGA Tour seeding of its new 2023 Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls began at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas (although several pros actually started using them the event prior, at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship). At the time, we didn’t yet know...
Do I Have To Wear A Collared Shirt For Golf?
Is it a requirement to have a collar on your shirt when you head out to play golf?
GolfWRX
TaylorMade unveils all-new Spider GTX and Spider GT Max putters
TaylorMade today announced its 2023 Spider line-up, featuring a new Spider GTX and Spider GT Max. According to the manufacturer, “the Spider GTX combines the best features of our iconic Spider Tour and Spider X models while bringing a full array of color options,” and is available in classic shades such as white, silver and black to bold hues like red, ice blue and pink.
GolfWRX
‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial
Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
GolfWRX
GolfWRX Launch Report: Mizuno ST-Z 230, ST-X 230 drivers, fairway wood, hybrid
SAT 2041 Forged Beta Titanium Face: More flexible and stronger than 6-4 titanium. Billed as a “straight, stable, and low spinning” driver. Designed for stability on off-center hits. Engineers focused on positioning CG location being as close as possible to the Z-axis or neutral axis for lower spin,...
GolfWRX
Study shows how using a push cart or electric trolly can help lower scores
Apart from keeping score, there are more than a handful of devices available to measure ball speed, plane, stance, putting stroke and on and on. Even non-players are involved in numbers, with golf bettors using the likes of tour-tips.com and datagolf to crunch the figures and sort out which player’s best attribute suits that week’s course.
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Comments / 0