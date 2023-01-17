ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.

1 DAY AGO