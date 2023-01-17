Read full article on original website
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Golf Digest
Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times
ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
Who Are The Best PGA Tour Players?
Some of the world's best players have joined LIV Golf, but much of the game’s best talent remains on the PGA Tour
Ian Poulter claims he may skip the Ryder Cup even if he qualifies amid LIV Golf drama
It’s still unclear if LIV Golf members will be allowed to compete at the Ryder Cup later this year in Rome. Ian Poulter, however, sounds like he doesn’t want to participate regardless of how it shakes out. Poulter, ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week on...
The American Express: Jon Rahm leads a loaded field once again as PGA Tour hits California
January 19-22 PGA West | La Quinta, California. Betting favorite, via BetMGM: Jon Rahm (+600) Last time out: Hudson Swafford rallies to grab third career win. Hudson Swafford picked up his third career win last season at The American Express after a massive finish in La Quinta. Swafford eagled the...
sportszion.com
Cristiano Ronaldo gives sneak peek of his life in Saudi Arabia after record breaking deal with Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have finally had a moment of them after hectic few days in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, following a move from Manchester United to Al Nassr FC. Ronaldo joined the Arabian club where he will bag almost $200 million per year and becomes the...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Ons Jabeur among five women's seeds out on day four
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Ons Jabeur became the latest seeded player to be handed an early exit from the Australian Open...
GolfWRX
Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB
TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
Donald rolls back years to lead in Abu Dhabi at 8 under
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Thursday. Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9...
GolfWRX
2023 American Express: Betting Tips & Selections
Last week’s Sony Open saw the unusual occurrence of a top-10 devoid of a name that had played the Tournament of Champions, and yet eventual champion Si Woo Kim won his fourth PGA event, all on Bermuda greens. Sometimes, like picking the week that a poor putter knocks in...
GolfWRX
Photos from the 2023 American Express
The PGA Tour is back in the continental United States for the first time in 2023, and GolfWRX is back inside the ropes to show you what the pros are playing!. The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, is the backdrop for the first event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. We have four general galleries, 11 WITBs — including Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns — and a bevy of special galleries this week, with custom putters aplenty.
Nelly Korda Has Plenty to Prove as the 2023 LPGA Season Begins
The world No. 2, chasing last year's dominant Lydia Ko, will be motivated in an LPGA season with record purses and a stacked major schedule.
Golf Digest
Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain
ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
BBC
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Luke Donald jokes he is trying to 'inspire' potential Ryder Cup team-mates
-8 L Donald (Eng); -7 G Migliozzi (Ita), J Scrivener (Aus); -6 S Power (Ire); -5 E Molinari (Ita), F Molinari (Ita), J Kawamura (Jpn), S Lowry (Ire), S Sharma (Ind), S Valimaki (Fin), S Soederberg (Swe) Selected others: -4 P Harrington (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng), H Stenson (Swe), *S...
'It would be incredible': In search of making European Ryder Cup team, Francesco Molinari tied for lead at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
There’s no sugar-coating it: Francesco Molinari wants to be a member of the European Ryder Cup team this fall. For the Italian, to represent the European squad on home soil would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it would mean Molinari had found some form from 5 years ago when he won his only major championship at Carnoustie.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
Henrik Stenson Returns to the DP World Tour, Trailing a Familiar Foe
The Swede hadn't played on the DP World Tour since having his Ryder Cup captaincy stripped for his move to LIV Golf. His replacement is leading after one round in Abu Dhabi.
wtatennis.com
Australian Open Day 5 preview: Keys among surging Americans
While Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were leading the Americans to victory at the inaugural United Cup in Sydney, across the Tasman Sea, Coco Gauff was sprinting to the title in Auckland. They all arrived in Melbourne oozing with the kind of confidence that only comes from winning and were...
Golf Digest
Augusta National, Bandon Dunes (!) and Tara Iti (!!) highlight A+ course list in new EA Sports PGA Tour video game
Augusta National returning to the video game world is not new news, though that doesn't make it any less exciting. However, it's the other new courses in the soon-to-be released EA Sports PGA Tour video game that are sure to excite gamers even more, if that's possible. Among the highlights...
