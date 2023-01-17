ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Lee Westwood’s outcast status in Abu Dhabi can’t keep him from remembering some of the good times

ABU DHABI — Not many people beyond the winner, Sweden’s Mats Lanner, remember the 1994 Madeira Islands Open. But Lee Westwood does. It was there, on the Portuguese archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa, that the then 20-year-old Englishman made his professional debut on the European Tour. He didn’t do too badly, either. Rounds of 72-69-75 saw Westwood pull up in an eight-way tie for 19th place in the weather-shortened event. For that effort, he earned €3,941.
GolfWRX

Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB

TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
GolfWRX

2023 American Express: Betting Tips & Selections

Last week’s Sony Open saw the unusual occurrence of a top-10 devoid of a name that had played the Tournament of Champions, and yet eventual champion Si Woo Kim won his fourth PGA event, all on Bermuda greens. Sometimes, like picking the week that a poor putter knocks in...
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2023 American Express

The PGA Tour is back in the continental United States for the first time in 2023, and GolfWRX is back inside the ropes to show you what the pros are playing!. The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, California, is the backdrop for the first event of the PGA Tour’s West Coast Swing. We have four general galleries, 11 WITBs — including Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns — and a bevy of special galleries this week, with custom putters aplenty.
LA QUINTA, CA
Golf Digest

Lost clubs add to awkwardness of Henrik Stenson’s first DP World Tour start since being dropped as Ryder Cup captain

ABU DHABI — European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald may have shot the lowest score (64) on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but his immediate predecessor in the role (of sorts at least) was also giving off an air of mild satisfaction at the end of his round. In his first DP World Tour event since the Genesis Scottish Open last July—and his first competitive play in 10 weeks—the deposed skipper and now LIV Golf League player Henrik Stenson made four birdies and an eagle en route to a 68 at Yas Links.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'It would be incredible': In search of making European Ryder Cup team, Francesco Molinari tied for lead at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

There’s no sugar-coating it: Francesco Molinari wants to be a member of the European Ryder Cup team this fall. For the Italian, to represent the European squad on home soil would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it would mean Molinari had found some form from 5 years ago when he won his only major championship at Carnoustie.
wtatennis.com

Australian Open Day 5 preview: Keys among surging Americans

While Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys were leading the Americans to victory at the inaugural United Cup in Sydney, across the Tasman Sea, Coco Gauff was sprinting to the title in Auckland. They all arrived in Melbourne oozing with the kind of confidence that only comes from winning and were...

