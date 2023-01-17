Read full article on original website
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Cape Gazette
Friendly Flowers to host meet-and-greet with local baker Jan. 21
Friendly Flowers is introducing a new line of locally made baked goods. A meet-and-greet with the baker is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at 12209 Coastal Highway, Milton. Sample treats will available. Fresh baked goods will be offered weekly at the shop and will be...
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
‘Wait Until Dark’ to open at Possum Hall Jan. 27
Possum Point Players will present “Wait Until Dark” from Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, and Feb. 3 to 5, at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. A classic mystery thriller,...
Cape Gazette
DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opens in Georgetown
Georgetown just got a whole lot tastier with the opening of a new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant at 8 Georgetown Plaza. The restaurant is owned by business partners Tajesh Patel and Purvesh Patel. As business owners since 2007 with an extensive background in management and customer service, Tajesh and Purvesh currently own two other Dairy Queen locations in Delaware. The pair also own several cellphone provider and repair shops.
starpublications.online
Laurel High student completes culinary arts, restaurant management program; opens restaurant in Seaford
Daniel Casas was 21 when he and his family opened his restaurant a week ago, on Saturday, Jan. 7. La Casita, a charming Mexican restaurant at 1005 Norman Eskridge Hwy. in Seaford, is the culmination of his dream and a lot of hard work. Daniel said he was six years...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-10AM-12PM-31365 CAUSEY RD #T-91-GOVENORS-LEWES
31365 Causey Rd #T-91, Lewes, DE 19958 - GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN THE ADMIRED COMMUNITY OF GOVERNORS. From the moment you enter this end unit, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home you will appreciate how well maintained, clean and like new this home feels! The front door leads you into the foyer and the into the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances with gas range and pantry. Just beyond the kitchen is your dining room perfect for entertaining your guests as it opens up to the great room with 4 foot rear bump out extension. Enjoy the primary suite with primary bathroom on the first floor that features double vanity. Primary suite is spacious with two walk-in closets. Head upstairs where there is a large loft area perfect for gathering, office or more! 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms with full bath, and tons of natural light! The Governors Community has much to desire. Enjoy the outdoors with direct access to the Junction and Breakwater Trail or challenge friends to a tennis or pickleball match. Kids can enjoy an extensive playground area and water slides. Governor's clubhouse features a sunken “island style” cabana bar area accessible by a bridge spanning the pool. Also, it offers a swim-up bar, fireplace, outdoor relaxation area, lazy River and outdoor grills. Schedule your tour of this end unit today and make your Lewes dreams a reality!
Cape Gazette
TKo Hospitality spreads cheer for local families
Three hotels managed by TKo Hospitality, including The Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, The Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach and Surf Club Oceanfront Hotel, Dewey Beach, rallied their employees to give back this holiday season. The hotels partnered with the Rehoboth Beach Boys & Girls Club to adopt five deserving families and...
Cape Gazette
Fire and Ice Festival events set Jan. 27-29
Lights, Camera, Action is the theme for the sixth annual Fire and Ice Festival, set for Friday to Sunday, Jan. 27 to 29, with attractions in downtown Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro. Festival goers can trade their beach cruisers for ice skates and experience the Quiet...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor. You won't want to miss this beautiful second floor property with a one car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The open floor plan flows nicely from the living room to the dining room to the kitchen. There is also seating at the kitchen countertop. The large 8'x22' deck is accessible from both the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. There is some additional storage in the HVAC closet on the deck. There are two bedroom suites each with it's own bathroom separated on other ends of the condo for privacy. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and access to the deck. The garage is accessible via a staircase in the kitchen. There is a large storage room in the garage. The laundry room is spacious and allows for more storage space. There are ceiling fans in the Living Room and the 2 bedrooms. The Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen all have new Vinyl Wood flooring. Heat is Natural Gas. There is also an elevator for use of all residents. Perfect for anyone that may use a wheelchair or walker. The whole building is sprinklered and that will give you some piece of mind and an insurance discount. Security system includes a video doorbell. All new screens, new dryer and ice maker. Lounge by the pool or workout at the fitness center. Minutes away to the new BayHealth Hospital. Within minutes to downtown Milford, you will be able to enjoy many locally owned restaurants and local attractions. Head South on Route One to enjoy the beaches of Lewes and Rehoboth in no time. Tanger Outlets is also a short drive away. Available immediately.
Where to Enjoy a Delicious Dinner in Worcester County, MD
Whether you're craving a comforting plate of lo mein or a fresh seafood feast, Worcester County is home to so many amazing restaurants. Subs, pizza, and fried chicken are Eastern Shore staples, but if you're looking to score a satisfying, sit-down dinner, you have so many other options. From Ocean Pines to Pocomoke, here are some of the best places to enjoy a nice evening meal in Worcester County.
Cape Gazette
Robert Louis Tyrrell, loving husband, father
Robert Louis Tyrrell (Bob), 89, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan 13, 2023. He was born May 9, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., son of the late Louis and Florence Tyrrell. He spent his youth in Rochester, graduating from Aquinas Institute of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology. Bob served in the military from 1956-58. In 1986, he started a rubber stamp manufacturing company and participated in that until his passing.
Cape Gazette
Last remnants of Nicola Pizza removed from Rehoboth Beach
After more than 50 years overlooking North First Street, the awning from the original Nicola Pizza in downtown Rehoboth Beach was removed Jan. 13. A three-man team from Milton-based Rogers Sign Co. took down the gold-and-red awning featuring the life-sized caricatures of founders Nick and Joan Caggiano. The Caggianos founded...
WBOC
Community Members Meet Virtually to Pray for Pugh Family
LAUREL, Del.-The town of Laurel continues to mourn the loss of one of its own. Jamin Pugh, known in the ring as Jay Briscoe, died in a car accident Tuesday night. Thursday night, community members gathered virtually on Facebook not only for prayer, but to get an update on the family.
Cape Gazette
Second Street Players mark ‘Gin Game’ for Jan. 27 opening
The one-liners will be flying at the Riverfront Theater in Milford as the Second Street Players’ production of the 1978 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “The Gin Game,” hits the stage beginning Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 S. Walnut St., Milford. This fast-paced tragicomedy, written by D.L. Coburn, promises...
Cape Gazette
Joseph Frederick Rose, man of faith
Joseph Frederick Rose, 82, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. He was born Oct. 9, 1940, in Washington, D.C., son of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Brown) Rose. After graduating from college, Joeseph’s path led him to a 30-year career in Media,...
WBOC
Search Party For Missing Somerset County Man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A search party walked through the marshes and where Dequan Fields' car was found Thursday afternoon. A search for a missing Princess Anne man brought friends to the marsh. 27- year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing a week ago. A $1,000 reward has been offered. Thursday's...
Cape Gazette
Cape boys fall to CR on the road
The Cape boys’ basketball team dropped its second straight game Jan. 17, falling 69-61 to the Riders of Caesar Rodney. The Vikings (7-4) fell behind 21-16 after one quarter and 36-28 at the half. The squads matched scores in the third and fourth quarters, as the Riders (4-8) eked out an eight-point home win.
Cape Gazette
Ignite the Light art reception set at CAMP Rehoboth Jan. 21
As part of the celebration of Black History Month, CAMP Rehoboth is hosting Ignite the Light, a six-week group art show continuing through Tuesday, Feb. 28. All are invited to an artists’ reception to be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21. In this juried exhibition, artists...
Cape Gazette
What is "H.O."?
You can probably guess - H.O. means "home odors". Be careful of odors in your home. If your family room smells stuffy and stale, or if your cat or dog has left a distinctive odor in the hallway, take action by eliminating the source of the odor rather than merely treating the effects. Smells have a powerful effect on the way people react to a house, and no amount of room freshener or vanilla on the light bulbs can mask a serious odor problem. In fact, such remedies may draw attention to the problem. We have seen homes with an odor problem languish unsold on the market for months or sell for significantly less than comparable homes in the neighborhood.
