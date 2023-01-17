Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
LPGA Players Dealing With Substandard Facilities at Tournament of Champions
Editor's Note: Wednesday evening, 36 additional lockers were installed at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday's first round. An official with Hilton Grand Vacations said that this would ensure that every female—both LPGA players and celebrity players—will have her own locker. Past LPGA winners...
golfmagic.com
Look away! Former major champ hits nightmare putting yip on PGA Tour
There are many bad habits a player can develop in golf that become unavoidable and contagious. The primary disease that can sweep through your game is the dreaded shank, dare I even write the word. Another one is the yip. A yip can be a chip or a putt in...
Golf.com
‘Silly thing to talk about’: LPGA players frustrated by locker drama
ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2023 LPGA season is only one day old, but controversy is already rearing its head. At this week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, the field does not have access to a player’s-only locker room. Bathrooms and showers are available in the Lake Nona clubhouse for the women to use, but no space in the facility is specifically designated for players.
Golf Digest
Henderson, Korda start strong at LPGA opener, shifting conversation away from locker debacle
After a tumultuous start of the week at the 2023 opener, LPGA players and officials had to be pleased when the news on Thursday finally turned to the competition rather than the lack of player amenities at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Two of the tour’s biggest stars,...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
Paige Spiranac Announces ‘OnlyPaige’ Subscription Platform With Sizzling Photo
The former pro golfer will offer exclusive content to paid subscribers.
'The Decision Has Been Made' - Jon Rahm Expects Ryder Cup To Ban LIV Stars
The Spaniard thinks it's a matter of time before Ryder Cup bans for LIV players are confirmed
Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang to compete for $1 million ... pickleball prize
Tennis legends Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang will go head-to-head later this year in pursuit of a $1 million prize -- playing pickleball.
GolfWRX
Brooke Henderson signs multi-year full bag deal with TaylorMade; 2023 WITB
TaylorMade Golf has today announced the expansion of its partnership with LPGA Tour professional Brooke Henderson. After signing an exclusive golf ball and glove deal in early 2022, Henderson has now agreed to a new multi-year contract and will have a full bag of TaylorMade equipment. She will also use the brand’s staff bag and sport the TaylorMade logo on her headwear.
racer.com
Power withdraws from Rolex 24 At Daytona
Will Power’s long-awaited Rolex 24 At Daytona debut will have to wait another year as the defending NTT IndyCar Series champion has been forced to withdraw from the event to care for his wife Liz. “Liz has had a couple of complications after surgery this week and has a...
Golf Channel
LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona
The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Golf Digest
Jim Nantz and the CBS crew on the 2023 season, Trevor Immelman's new role and covering LIV Golf
The PGA Tour on CBS returns next week after a five-month hiatus, the Farmers Insurance Open kicking off the 2023 season for the network. Similar to last year the Farmers will finish on a Saturday to not coincide with the NFL’s conference championship games, meaning Jim Nantz will be calling the Torrey Pines event remotely. “We’re really excited to be back at San Diego and to be the only network that has a primetime Saturday finish in all of golf,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “I think it adds an entirely new and interesting element to the coverage.” The network will also be presenting the tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time, while 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman will assume lead analyst duties following the retirement of Nick Faldo.
How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN and ESPN+.
GolfWRX
‘Grim it and trim it, baby!’ – John Daly and his son feature in hilarious new Manscaped commercial
Even at 56 years old, former PGA Tour superstar John Daly continues to move the needle in the sport. We’ve most recently seen Daly playing in the PNC Championship with his son, John Daly II (Little John), going head-to-head with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie. The Daly duo won the event in 2021, which put the golf world on notice to the talent of “Little John”, who is currently a Sophomore at Arkansas University where his old man played college golf.
golfmagic.com
PING G430 LST Driver popularity continues to soar on PGA Tour right now!
There are many impressive new golf drivers hitting the shelves in 2023, but few have seemingly impressed more on the PGA Tour than the brand new PING G430 LST Driver. Although PING launched its new driver range a little earlier than some of the other brands on the PGA Tour this season, the G430 LST Driver's popularity has continued to soar both in terms of player count and tournament wins.
Standards Questioned On LPGA Over Locker Room Controversy
The LPGA is under fire for the lack of facilities on offer at the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Do I Have To Wear A Collared Shirt For Golf?
Is it a requirement to have a collar on your shirt when you head out to play golf?
Former Aggies Golfer Earns First Pro Win
Former Texas A&M men's golf All-America Chandler Phillips was the only player to post sub-70 rounds on all four days at the Korn Ferry Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
2023 PGA Tour, LIV Golf, LPGA Tour Schedules
Here are the schedules for 2023 in pro golf on the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and LPGA Tour.
Danielle Collins ‘a little embarrassed’ celebrating Australian Open match she hadn’t won yet
Danielle Collins raised her hands in triumph after a dramatic, hard-fought win at the Australian Open. There was just one problem. She hadn’t actually won. Collins’ celebration against Karolina Muchova on Wednesday came with a 7-3 lead in the third-set tiebreak, but in Grand Slams a tiebreaker that decides a match goes up to 10 points. The 13th-seeded American lost the next two points, but persevered for a 10-6 win to advance to the third round. “I was a little embarrassed,” Collins said during the on-court interview. “I never had to play a tiebreak in the third set of Grand Slam before.” The...
Comments / 1