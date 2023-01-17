A Thief Swiped a $70,000 Glass Sculpture From an Oklahoma Museum—Then Was Caught When He Returned to the Exhibition

Read full article on original website
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
405magazine.com
What’s Coming to the OKC Food Scene in 2023
The rate of restaurant openings in 2023 looks to be much slower than in previous years if the current projections remain stable. The cost of doing business for restaurants continues to increase, and the volatility of food prices is making a bad situation worse. Still, some operators are moving forward with plans to open spots from small to ambitious. National brands are headed here, too, hoping to capitalize on OKC’s continued growth. All of which will also mean that staffing will continue to be an issue in 2023.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
visitokc.com
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season
OKLAHOMA CITY — January 17, 2023 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's 2023 anniversary season includes five mainstage productions – The Play That Goes Wrong...
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
Unconventional food chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A unique cafe chain recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Oklahoma City. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the fun and unique cafe chain Tiger Sugar celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Oklahoma City, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
KOCO
Oklahoma, country waits to hear if remains in Grady County belong to missing Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Athena Brownfield’s case has gotten lots of attention across Oklahoma, the country and the world. Now, everyone is waiting to hear if the remains found in Grady County belong to Athena. "You have to take emotion away from it, and this one is hard. A...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
Rural Land Where OSBI Found Child's Remains Recently Sold At Auction
A woman whose relatives recently purchased property where a child’s remains were found, watched in disbelief as investigators combed the land. “I recognized the property and it broke my heart and prayed that it was not the property,” said the woman who did not wish to be identified.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
easttexasradio.com
Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
KFOR
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma
Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited …. Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma. Athlete of the week – Lucas Young. Athlete of the week - Lucas Young. Ivon Adams arrives in Oklahoma. Deputies looking for suspect...
KOCO
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
KOCO
House fire investigation underway in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a home in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Firefighters quickly got the flames under control. No one was inside the house at the time, but...
