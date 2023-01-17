Read full article on original website
Related
enloenews.org
Feuding for Philanthropy: Behind the Scenes of Enloe’s 2022 Kickball Tournament
On November 18, Enloe Student Council hosted its 5th annual kickball tournament throughout the school’s back practice fields. In an afternoon of (generally) good-natured competition, students and staff were given the opportunity to participate or spectate for a small fee. Alongside concession funds, all revenue generated throughout the evening was funneled toward Alliance Medical Ministry, Enloe Charity Ball’s 2022 beneficiary.
enloenews.org
Enloe Swimming: Splash Money
For most Enloe students, a Monday night in the middle of December is a time to relax, work on homework and prepare for the week ahead. By 8:00 P.M., most students have had dinner and are winding down for the night, finishing up whatever homework is left to be completed. But for Enloe’s Swim Team, it’s just getting started.
Comments / 0