Lowell, MI

WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
MUSKEGON, MI

