Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Can you help Lansing police identify a car thief?
Crime Stoppers are investigating an automobile theft that occurred in Nov. 2022.
‘Emerging threat’: GRPD, Kent Co. deputies find Glock switches on streets
Investigators are sounding the alarm over illegal Glock switches, devices that turn handguns into machine guns that can fire more than a dozen rounds in a second.
GRPD: Suspect in weekend shooting, barricade situation charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting and barricade situation, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been charged with the following:. Assault with Intent to Murder. Home Invasion...
Ottawa Co. detectives investigate theft of a $20,000 SUV from Priced Right Auto
Priced Right Auto in Marne says a white Ford Edge was stolen out of their lot early Wednesday morning
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Family of Muskegon woman killed by boyfriend: 'You are a worm. You are scum.'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Day, 39, claims when he killed his girlfriend Brenda Hooper, it was an accident. Day claims the two were having consensual sex that went too far. Thursday, Day was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years for the death of Hooper. Family of Hooper says...
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids
While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.
KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a woman after a call that a woman was shooting at people.
GRPD chief: June 2022 double murder ‘won’t ever make sense’
A man has been charged with killing two men in a June 2022 shooting that the Grand Rapids police chief said stemmed from a simple disagreement.
Man pleads guilty, woman pleads no contest for storage unit break-ins
A couple accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units have entered their pleas.
Police investigate vandalism at Kent County GOP Headquarters
An investigation is underway after Grand Rapids police say someone vandalized the Kent County GOP Headquarters.
Man to stand trial for killing of 21-year-old outside bar near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI — An angry Brandon Salter stood up and yelled. He had a message directed at the man who allegedly shot and killed his son. “That was my son you killed,” Salter said loudly as 28-year-old Damien Lang entered a Kalamazoo County District courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Lang,...
‘We dropped them,’ witness hears Grand Rapids double-murder suspect say after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Toniya Crump said she can’t make any sense out of a June double-homicide that took the life of her father and his good friend. Her father, 58-year-old Tony Dwayne Vaughn, died on his birthday. “It doesn’t make any sense at all because my father was...
Student found with loaded handgun at Grand Rapids school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A student at Burton Middle School was arrested after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the school district said. A parent contacted school leaders early Wednesday morning after hearing about a “a student’s concerning behavior after school and off of school grounds Tuesday afternoon,” the district said in a statement.
Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
Nearly year after SUV crash led to death of her 3 sons, woman’s key hearing on horizon
HOLLAND, MI -- After a lengthy delay, a key court hearing for a woman accused of driving impaired and causing the deaths of her three young sons is now on the horizon. A probable cause hearing for Leticia Gonzales, 31, is now set for Feb. 2 on three counts of operating under the influence causing death.
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Nearly $10K stolen from Harbor Humane Society
An Ottawa County animal shelter says that thousands of dollars have been stolen from the nonprofit organization.
