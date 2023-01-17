Read full article on original website
Related
ksal.com
Dorothy Virginia Baker
Dorothy Virginia Baker, 83, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. Dorothy was born in Rural Clay County, Kansas on July 11, 1939, a daughter of Mildred F. (McNeil) and Harold I. Stoneback. In 1956, Dorothy married Frank Baker in Clay Center, Kansas. She owned Dorothy’s Salon Madrid...
ksal.com
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison
Maxine Gladys (Moses) Jellison, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 17, 2023, at Memorial Health in Abilene, Kansas. Maxine was born September 19, 1931, to William and Juanita (Flack) Moses in McCracken, Kansas. She attended school in McCracken, Kansas until the family moved to Salina where she then attended Salina High School.
ksal.com
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
ksal.com
Thomas Nelson Huggins
After two fierce battles against cancer, Thomas Nelson Huggins, of Salina, Kan., went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 17, 2023. Tom was born April 7, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, and by the Grace of God, grew up on a farm with adoptive parents Christine and Paul Huggins. He attended Buckeye Grade School in rural Kanopolis. He attended Kanopolis High School and graduated from Ellsworth High School. He then attended Barton County Community College in Great Bend, Kan., for two years. Tom worked at Grave’s Trucking, was once an owner of Carol Lee Donuts, and worked many years for Beechcraft/Raytheon until his retirement.
ksal.com
Cowboys Cruise into Semifinals of S.I.T.; Cowgirls Fall to Andover
Pictured is Grant Waite, picture courtesy of Brad Anderson. Salina – The Andover Lady Trojans cruised into the semifinals Thursday afternoon, at Salina South High School, in the opening round of the S.I.T. They led by as many as 33 points and there was a running clock in the 4th quarter. Andover, who doesn’t have a single Senior on their roster, improved to 9-1 with the victory under first year Head Coach, Hannah Alexander.
ksal.com
Minneapolis splits on day two of Mid-Winter Classic
Minneapolis was back in action Thursday night in the Mid-Winter Classic in St John and it was the boys getting their first win of the season against St John and the lady Lions would fall to Sunrise Christian Academy. GIRLS: Wichita Sunrise Academy 42, Minneapolis 34. Minneapolis would get off...
ksal.com
Salina Central rolls in S.I.T. opening round
The Salina Central Mustangs opened the 44th annual Salina Invitational Tournament with a pair of matchups with the Buhler Crusaders. Salina Central would win convincingly in each game, pushing both Mustang teams to the semifinal round at Kansas Wesleyan on Friday night. GIRLS: Salina Central 52, Buhler 20. A slow...
ksal.com
Salina South Girls Win OT Thriller; South Boys Fall to BVSW
SALINA – The Lady Cougars used a 7-0 run at the end of regulation to force overtime in their victory over Highland Park, Thursday night, at Salina South High School. Salina South was down 45-38 with :56 seconds to play in regulation. Salina South was led by 5’7” Sophomore,...
ksal.com
Familiar Face Returns to Bethany
Bethany College is welcoming back a familiar face. Martin Hanifin is returning to the school as Executive Vice President for Strategic Finance. According to the school, as Executive Vice President Hanifin will work closely with the president to implement strategic financial initiatives as part of the Path to Your Purpose five-year strategic plan to ensure the continued success of Bethany College.
ksal.com
KBI Arrests Salina Man in Meth Case
On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the KBI, at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents...
ksal.com
Pin and Ink Showcase Returns
Put your creativity to the test while supporting a noble and local cause. According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, the Pin and Ink Art Showcase returns on Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room. Local artists of all ages and skill levels are invited...
ksal.com
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann (Pulk) Carter
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann Carter, 75, of Salina, KS, was called home to Jesus on January 12, 2023, while surrounded by her children. Pat was born March 10, 1947, in Salina, to Ida Bushyhead (Speer) and Fred Pulk. She was the youngest of Ida’s five children. She is survived by a whole slew of family spread throughout the US – from Florida to Alaska!
ksal.com
DUI, Child Endangerment Charges
Citizen’s calls prompted police to find and arrest an impaired driver who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her 2-year-old child in the car. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Emma Allen was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm after her erratic driving concerned several witnesses in the 2000 block of S. 9th Street.
ksal.com
10 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins. The first weekend of each month...
ksal.com
Trespassing Leads to Warrants Arrest
A man who was warned by hotel staff to leave is now facing charges in connection to trespassing in Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th Street after guests reported seeing the man on the third floor. An...
ksal.com
“Souper Bowl of Hope” Volunteers Sought
Organizers of a soup collection effort in Salina which takes place in late January are preparing to begin the effort, and are in need of some volunteers to help. The 2023 Salina “Souper Bowl of Hope” is trying to collect 57,000 cans of soup by Super Bowl Sunday to be distributed between five organizations in Salina that help feed the hungry. Those organizations incude:
ksal.com
New K-9 Partners for School Resource Officers
The journey began with a couple of deputies pitching the idea to Sheriff Roger Soldan, to team up with service dogs trained by inmates in Florida – and now Jax and Piper are here to help. Back in December of 2022, two Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to the...
ksal.com
Museum Surpasses Fund Raising Goal
The numbers have been tabulated and the results are clear: The Match Challenge to benefit the Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum surpassed everyone’s hopes and expectations with total giving of $98,750.61 – just $1,249.39 shy of six-figures!. Lenora Lynam, Executive Director of the museum, said it...
ksal.com
Polluted Creeks Prompt Fine
A landowner from Newton has been fined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for polluting two creeks. Newton, Kansas, landowner Stan Jost will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act. The EPA says Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately...
Comments / 0