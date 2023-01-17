Read full article on original website
fashionunited.com
Dr Martens lowers FY guidance amid US warehouse issues
British brand Dr Martens has lowered its full-year profit guidance for the second time in two months amid supply chain disruption and a drop in DTC demand in the US. The company said Thursday it expects FY EBITDA of between 250 million pounds and 260 million pounds, which could be up to 25 million pounds lower than its previous estimate.
fashionunited.com
Boohoo sales drop 11 percent over Christmas trading period
British fashion giant Boohoo Group has reported an 11 percent drop in sales in the important Christmas trading period, which it said was in line with expectation. Group sales came in at 637.7 million pounds for the four months to December 31, down from the 714.5 million pounds it reported a year earlier. Compared to FY20 levels, however, sales were up 35 percent.
fashionunited.com
Hugo Boss reports strong sales growth, expects full year profit to exceed forecast
On a preliminary basis, currency-adjusted revenues in the fourth quarter increased by 15 percent at Hugo Boss compared to the prior-year period, thus exceeding 2019 levels by 29 percent. In reporting currency, sales grew by 18 percent to 1,068 million euros. The group anticipates that operating profit (EBIT) will increase...
Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings
The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.
CNBC
Read the memos Amazon execs sent to employees about job cuts
Amazon's human resources boss and retail chief sent memos to staff Wednesday saying the company had begun job cuts. The layoffs are expected to affect more than 18,000 people, which would be the largest round of cuts in company history. Employees were notified of the cuts in emails sent by...
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
fashionunited.com
The Edit LDN secures 4.8 million US dollars in seed funding round
The online marketplace for limited edition sneakers, streetwear and collectibles, The Edit LDN, has announced a 4.8 million US dollar (around 3.9 million British pounds) seed funding round as the London-based company expands its reach into the United States, Middle East and North Africa. The seed round is led by...
Citi Cuts More Benefits From Costco Anywhere Visa
If you’re a Costco member, one of the perks is being eligible for a Citi Costco Anywhere Visa card. Besides being one of the only cards that offers a bonus category for Costco purchases (including online, in-club or gas station), it also has a good variety of bonus categories:
fashionunited.com
Watch reseller Wristcheck raises 8 million US dollars
Hong Kong-based luxury watch consignment retailer Wristcheck has raised 8 million US dollars in a seeding round led by Gobi Partners GBA, which manages Alibaba’s Hong Kong Entrepreneurs Fund and AEF Greater Bay Area Fund, with participation from K3 Ventures. Since launching in 2020, Wristcheck reports that it has...
fashionunited.com
Joint industry study flags negative impacts of section 301 tariffs on American consumers and US businesses
The American Apparel & Footwear Association, the Footwear Retailers & Distributors of America, the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association, and the United States Fashion Industry Association have released a study that calls out detrimental economic impacts of Section 301 tariffs. According to the report, American businesses and...
fashionunited.com
Richemont Q3 sales up 8 percent despite Covid impact in mainland China
Swiss luxury giant Richemont has reported an 8 percent increase in sales in the third quarter of the year despite a resurgence of Covid impacting its important mainland China market. Total group sales came in at 5.4 billion euros in the three months to December 31, up from the 4.98...
Tokyo core inflation likely double BOJ's 2% target in January: Reuters Poll
TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A leading indicator of Japanese consumer prices likely rose in January at more than twice the speed of the central bank's target, hitting another four-decade-high, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation-pinched British shoppers unexpectedly cut their spending in December, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas shopping boost for the country's flagging retail sector.
Column-Fed hangs tough as wage growth gets real again: Mike Dolan
LONDON (Reuters) - If markets are wondering why the Federal Reserve just won’t play ball with their ‘peak interest rate’ pricing, the answer probably lies in the resumption of U.S. real wage growth.
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) is seeing ‘unprecedented demand,’ stores hitting new records
Tesla (TSLA) is currently experiencing “unprecedented demand” in the US following the significant price cuts that happened last week. Many stores are hitting new records and inventories are dwindling. Last week, Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in...
Genesis Owes Creditors Over $3.5B: Here Are Top 5 Claims
Genesis Global, the crypto lending company that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York late Thursday, owes more than $3.6 billion to its top creditors. What Happened: Genesis released a list of their top 50 unsecured creditors. We look at the top five unsecured claims, according to the bankruptcy filing.
Wall Street Journal: Wait Until the Fall to Buy Your New Car or SUV
New car and truck prices are falling. Here's why you should wait until the fall to buy a new car. The post Wall Street Journal: Wait Until the Fall to Buy Your New Car or SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BP, Exxon Mobil, Kroger, Microsoft, RingCentral, Wayfair, Wendy’s and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included BP, ConocoPhillips, Equity Residential, Exxon Mobil, Global Payments, Kroger, Microsoft, NRG Energy, RingCentral, Valero Energy, Wayfair, Wendy's and Workday.
