SUV wedged under truck, NC 210 closed near Angier
ANGIER, N.C. — An SUV was wedged under a large truck Friday morning on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Star Valley Drive, between Angier and McGee's Crossroads. Both directions of N.C. 210 were closed in the area. Very...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
Five people, including young person, injured in 3-car crash on I-540 near Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — At least five people were hospitalized after a serious crash on Interstate 540 near Aviation Parkway Thursday night. The accident happened before 11 p.m. on I-540 eastbound near Aviation Parkway and involved at least three cars, according to reporters on scene. One car was nearly smashed...
Truck crashes into Harnett County home
ANGIER, N.C. — A truck crashed into a home in Harnett County early Thursday morning. The crash happened before 5 a.m. on Highway 210, just outside of Angier. People were inside the house at the time of the crash. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to state troopers.
I-85 North reopens in Granville County after tractor trailer fire
All lanes of traffic on Interstate 85 North near Bryan Hills Road repoened Thursday evening after a tractor trailer fire closed several lanes of traffic. The incident cleared around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Footage that drivers sent to WRAL News showed the tractor...
Silver Alert: Man, 75, last seen at Union Station in downtown Raleigh may suffer from dementia
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's. Anthony Morris Georges is described as a Black man with short, black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
After garbage spill, I-40 West in Durham may not fully reopen for hours
DURHAM, N.C. — A truck overturned on Interstate 40 on Thursday, spilling garbage on the roadway and closing the westbound direction. I-40 West was closed before 11:15 a.m. near Exit 283 for Interstate 540. At noon, traffic was slowly squeezing by in the innermost lane, but delays were extensive.
cbs17
Body found along road, death investigation underway, Granville County deputies say
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies said a body was found along a road Thursday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., deputies said they were called to Cornwall Road in reference to a litter pick-up crew finding what appeared to be a human body.
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
5 On Your Side digs into squatters rights after neighbors' complaint
WILLOW SPRINGS, N.C. — People in a Wake County neighborhood tell 5 On Your Side squatters have taken over a foreclosed home on their street, damaging the property and making neighbors uneasy. After a viewer tipped WRAL News off to what was happening, the 5 On Your Side team...
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare, 'molotov' cocktail found in driveway
WENDELL, N.C. — A fire broke out at ABC Land daycare in Wendell Tuesday night. Wendell police are currently investigating the fire after what was described as a "molotov" cocktail was found outside the daycare in the driveway. Fire crews and police responded to the fire just after 9:30...
'Neglect, mismanagement and lack of proper credentialing': Durham chief fire marshal accuses DPS employees of falsifying fire alarm reports for years
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Chief Fire Marshal Jason Shepherd accused Durham Public Schools employees of falsifying multiple years of fire alarm reports for schools, according to emails obtained Thursday by WRAL Investigates. In the emails, Shepherd raised concerns about DPS leaders for "providing, falsifying and copying multiple years of...
New surveillance photos show hit-and-run crash connected to NC auditor
WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into a parked car in downtown Raleigh. The photos also detail damage to the vehicles. WRAL News on Friday obtained images from the December crash. The photos show a state-owned sedan crashed into...
Human remains found in ditch by Granville County resident picking up litter
OXFORD, N.C. — Investigators are working to identify a badly decomposed body found by a Granville County resident in a ditch along a rural road in Oxford on Thursday. Sheriff Robert Fountain said a resident picking up litter made the discovery around 3 p.m. on Thursday near 6410 Cornwall Road. The resident immediately called the Granville County Sheriff’s Office.
Photos show aftermath of crash scene NC State Auditor Beth Wood is accused of leaving
RALEIGH, N.C. — New photos show the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh crash that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is charged with fleeing. WRAL News on Friday obtained images of the Dec. 8 crash. The photos show a dark sedan partially atop a parked white car near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets.
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
“I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which was parked near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets in downtown Raleigh, had just been involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
Creedmoor police searching for multiple suspects accused of breaking into 33 vehicles
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — The Creedmoor Police Department are searching for suspects in a string of robberies in multiple subdivisions. According to police, four to six people are suspected of breaking into 33 vehicles in the Davenport, Whitehall and Pine Valley subdivisions. One man, Mike Andreoni, had his truck and...
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
Police: Harnett County man arrested in Virginia after shooting at fiancee, child in Spring Lake
HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A Harnett County man was arrested in Virginia on Thursday after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony...
