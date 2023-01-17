Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
wbap.com
Body of Missing Collin County Woman Found in Grand Prairie
MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night on Prairie Oak Blvd in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. Kelley was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as...
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
Officials identify young man who died in Flower Mound crash
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office recently released the identity of a young man who died in a motorcycle crash in Flower Mound earlier this month. About 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6, the Flower Mound Police Department responded to a crash in the 5800 block of Chinn Chapel Road, according to a FMPD spokesman. Investigators believe a motorcyclist was headed north on Chinn Chapel and kept going straight through the roundabout and crashed into the retaining wall in the center of the roundabout.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Grand Prairie Identified as Missing Woman Kayla Kelley
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of a body found Wednesday in Grand Prairie as 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office, which had been investigating Kelley's disappearance, said Wednesday night a woman's body had been found in Grand Prairie but the identity of the person had not yet been confirmed.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
North Arlington neighborhood loses power due to nearby car crash
The power is back on in North Arlington where a crash took out a transformer. The crash was Monday evening about 7:30 p.m. near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. Because a transformer was knocked out,
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Fort Worth shooting victim identified as long-time youth boxing coach
Friends are saying more about the Fort Worth man shot and killed at his own home this week. People who knew Joe Guzman recall his huge heart as a boxing coach for generations of kids on the north side of Fort Worth
iheart.com
Mother sneaks into Arlington High School to watch daughter fight
According to Mid-Hudson News, LAGRANGE – A mother of a freshman student sneaked into Arlington High School on Tuesday to watch her daughter fight with another freshman girl before the first period. The mother, according to Arlington Central School District Superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer, was not authorized to be in the building. The mother can be heard on a video of the fight using vulgar language to encourage her daughter to beat the other girl. The district did not mention the incident to the school community until an email was sent late Tuesday evening. The communication told of the fight and indicated that school officials and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the matter.
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas
On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
'It's tragic': Fort Worth boxing community mourns loss of coach who was fatally shot at his home
FORT WORTH, Texas — Inside Golden Gloves Youth Center in Fort Worth’s Northside community, Tuesday night’s boxing practice was heavy. Coaches and fighters of all ages comforted each other after one of their longtime coaches and mentors was shot and killed in a northwest Fort Worth house Monday night.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
CandysDirt.com
This Updated Alger Park Home is Two Miles From White Rock Lake And a Million Miles From Ordinary
This little Alger Park home is super cute. If you’re not familiar or haven’t Googled “Alger Park neighborhood,” don’t you sweat it because I have. It’s an East Dallas neighborhood, two miles from White Rock Lake, and it’s even been considered one of the most affordable neighborhoods near the lake. There are two parks and a neighborhood association, and they don’t give a rip what color you paint your front door. (It’s a voluntary association.)
Comments / 0