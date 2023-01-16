Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the season’s third meeting. The Golden Knights currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 28-15-2 record and a 13-12-0 record at home. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are struggling with 6th place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-7 overall record and a 7-8-5 record on the road.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO