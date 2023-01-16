ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability

The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings try to break losing streak against top-performing Golden Knights | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the season’s third meeting. The Golden Knights currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 28-15-2 record and a 13-12-0 record at home. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are struggling with 6th place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-7 overall record and a 7-8-5 record on the road.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Injured Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky out 3 months

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. The Canadiens provided an injury update on several players a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on injured reserve. Slafkovsky, the No. 1...
Yardbarker

Canucks Prospect Report: Lekkerimaki, McDonough, Bains & More

In this edition of the latest Canucks Prospect Report, McDonough continues his assault on the NCAA leaderboard, three prospects from the 2022 Draft class kick into high gear, and Arshdeep Bains is rediscovering the scoring touch that he had in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels.
KELOLAND

Gustavsson, Wild win third straight, defeat Capitals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2. They’ve won three in a row. The Capitals have lost four of six and are 0 for 13 on the power play during […]
WASHINGTON, DC

