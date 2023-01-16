Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins called Canucks about Luke Schenn's availability
The Boston Bruins are absolutely rolling right now with a league-best 34-5-4 record, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't make an upgrade or two before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. Depth is massively important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Bruins have found that out the hard way...
markerzone.com
MARTIN ST. LOUIS CONFIRMS JOEL ARMIA WAS INJURED ON DIRTY PLAY BY FORMER TEAMMATE
During Sunday's game against the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was hurt on a pretty dirty play by Jacob Trouba, his former teammate with the Winnipeg Jets. Armia had the puck at his own blue line when Trouba comes in and thrusts his elbow towards the hip...
Detroit Red Wings lose to Arizona Coyotes in shootout, 4-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5) When: 9 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. ...
Detroit Red Wings try to break losing streak against top-performing Golden Knights | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the season’s third meeting. The Golden Knights currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 28-15-2 record and a 13-12-0 record at home. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are struggling with 6th place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-7 overall record and a 7-8-5 record on the road.
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond Fights to Avoid Sophmore Slump
Lucas Raymond struggled with streaky scoring throughout the first half of 2022-23. As he heats up recently, what can keep him from the dreaded sophomore slump?
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
Hasek assists Sabres in honoring goalie Ryan Miller
The Buffalo Sabres honored former star goalie Ryan Miller by retiring his number during a ceremony before the team's game against the New York Islanders
markerzone.com
ANDREI MARKOV FIRED FROM KHL COACHING POSITION; REPLACED WITH ANOTHER FORMER NHL DEFENCEMAN
Andrei Markov was a fan-favourite in Montreal and his home country of Russia during his more than 16 years in the NHL. That wasn't enough to save him from getting the axe in his current position, though. Sport-express.ru is reporting that Markov has been fired from his associate coaching position...
FOX Sports
Injured Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky out 3 months
MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. The Canadiens provided an injury update on several players a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on injured reserve. Slafkovsky, the No. 1...
Yardbarker
Canucks Prospect Report: Lekkerimaki, McDonough, Bains & More
In this edition of the latest Canucks Prospect Report, McDonough continues his assault on the NCAA leaderboard, three prospects from the 2022 Draft class kick into high gear, and Arshdeep Bains is rediscovering the scoring touch that he had in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Red Deer Rebels.
Gustavsson, Wild win third straight, defeat Capitals
WASHINGTON (AP) – Captain Jared Spurgeon scored twice, fellow defenseman Jonas Brodin also had a goal with traffic in front of the net and the Minnesota Wild beat the Washington Capitals 4-2. They’ve won three in a row. The Capitals have lost four of six and are 0 for 13 on the power play during […]
