bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: East Bladen, St. Pauls To Play For First Place In SAC
First place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line tonight when the East Bladen boys basketball team hosts the St. Pauls Bulldogs. The Eagles have shown they are best in the conference as the league season reaches its mid-point. East Bladen is 5-0 in the SAC and 13-2 overall, losing twice against Heide Trask in non-conference games.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament Championship: Bladenboro 44, Elizabethtown 14
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane poured in 18 of his 21 points in the 1st quarter as Bladenboro raced to a 21-4 lead en route to a 44-14 victory over Elizabethtown in the championship game of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Kendall Lesane powered in 6 lay-ups, a follow shot,...
Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller
Fayetteville State cruised to a 20-point halftime lead but barely closed out Livingstone. The post Fayetteville State outlasts Livingstone in CIAA S. Div. thriller appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Friday
Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Bladenboro 50, Tar Heel 8
ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane powered in 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds Wednesday to lead Bladenboro’s Bulldogs to a 50-8 victory over Tar Heel in the opening round of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and will battle Elizabethtown Thursday at 5:15...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Elizabethtown 34, Clarkton School of Discovery 20
ELIZABETHTOWN -Jaden Lewis scored 8 of his game-high 10 points during a 12-2 spurt that propelled Elizabethtown’s Cougars to a 28-19 lead and eventual 34-20 victory over Clarkton School of Discovery in the opening round of the Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament. Coach Darius Gillespie’s Cougars evened their record...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: St. Pauls 75, West Bladen 20
ST PAULS – Senior Jakieya Thompson recorded a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and also handed out 6 assists to lead St. Pauls to a 75-20 victory over West Bladen Tuesday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball action. Thompson filled up the rims with 7...
sunny943.com
Fayetteville Stingers Bringing Professional Basketball Back to Crown
The basketball buzz is back in Fayetteville, as the Fayetteville Stingers are bringing professional hoops action to the Crown Arena starting this March. The Stingers held their introductory press conference this week, announcing their introductory season in The Basketball League will start on March 3. Leading the team will be...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Christ the Cornerstone 22, Emereau Bladen 19
LAURINBURG- C. Haywood bombed in four 3-point shots and scored 14 points to lead Christ the Cornerstone to a 22-19 middle school girls basketball victory over Emereau Bladen Thursday. Tatum Allen and Bristol Allen threw in baskets, and Taylor Dowless sank 2 free throws as the Lady Aviators grabbed a...
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Basketball: Emereau Bladen 26, Fayetteville Christian 24
ELIZABETHTOWN – Tatum Allen poured in 11 of her 14 points in the opening period as Emereau Bladen raced to an 11-3 lead en route to a 26-24 middle school girls basketball victory over Fayetteville Christian Tuesday. Allen fired in four mid-range jump shots then buried a 3-point shot...
myhorrynews.com
Top candidate withdraws from Conway football coach search
One round of interviews was enough for a Conway search committee to find its top choice to become the Tigers’ next football coach. The school will have to move on to its second choice. West Florence’s Jody Jenerette - who was selected after Thursday’s interviews and formally offered the...
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier based out of Fort Bragg was killed this week in a shooting in Raeford. Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old.
Highway 401 in Scotland County blocked while crews repair utility lines after crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A section of Highway 401 near Wagram in Scotland County has been shut down while crews work to repair low-hanging utility lines that blocked the road after a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Riverton Road, NCDOT said. […]
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount
The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
Bladen County Schools are prioritizing upgrades
TAR HEEL — The Tar Heel School project is ongoing but the new school will be a peek of what the future of Bladen County schools could lo
Bladen County native publishes novel set in the county
If there’s one thing that Bladen County seems to be producing a lot of these days, it’s authors. It seems like there’s somet
North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
