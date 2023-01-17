ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

bladenonline.com

Couch Potato: East Bladen, St. Pauls To Play For First Place In SAC

First place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line tonight when the East Bladen boys basketball team hosts the St. Pauls Bulldogs. The Eagles have shown they are best in the conference as the league season reaches its mid-point. East Bladen is 5-0 in the SAC and 13-2 overall, losing twice against Heide Trask in non-conference games.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Friday

Here are three things to know for Friday, Jan. 20:. 1. High School Basketball: Today. Both Bladen County schools play at home. East Bladen hosts St. Pauls and West Bladen hosts Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference games. Junior varsity boys games tip at 4:30 p.m. followed by varsity girls about 6 p.m. and varsity boys about 7:30 p.m. The East Bladen-St. Pauls varsity boys game is for first place in the conference.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Bladen County Boys Basketball Tournament: Bladenboro 50, Tar Heel 8

ELIZABETHTOWN -Kendell Lesane powered in 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds Wednesday to lead Bladenboro’s Bulldogs to a 50-8 victory over Tar Heel in the opening round of the Bladen County Middle School Boys Tournament. Coach Joe Gore’s Bulldogs improved to 2-0 and will battle Elizabethtown Thursday at 5:15...
BLADENBORO, NC
bladenonline.com

Girls Basketball: St. Pauls 75, West Bladen 20

ST PAULS – Senior Jakieya Thompson recorded a triple-double of 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals and also handed out 6 assists to lead St. Pauls to a 75-20 victory over West Bladen Tuesday night in Southeastern Athletic Conference girls basketball action. Thompson filled up the rims with 7...
SAINT PAULS, NC
sunny943.com

Fayetteville Stingers Bringing Professional Basketball Back to Crown

The basketball buzz is back in Fayetteville, as the Fayetteville Stingers are bringing professional hoops action to the Crown Arena starting this March. The Stingers held their introductory press conference this week, announcing their introductory season in The Basketball League will start on March 3. Leading the team will be...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Middle School Girls Basketball: Emereau Bladen 26, Fayetteville Christian 24

ELIZABETHTOWN – Tatum Allen poured in 11 of her 14 points in the opening period as Emereau Bladen raced to an 11-3 lead en route to a 26-24 middle school girls basketball victory over Fayetteville Christian Tuesday. Allen fired in four mid-range jump shots then buried a 3-point shot...
myhorrynews.com

Top candidate withdraws from Conway football coach search

One round of interviews was enough for a Conway search committee to find its top choice to become the Tigers’ next football coach. The school will have to move on to its second choice. West Florence’s Jody Jenerette - who was selected after Thursday’s interviews and formally offered the...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Homestead Christian School Offers Early Enrollment Discount

The new Homestead Christian School (HCS) is now accepting applications. The school’s location is 34 Third Street in Dublin, North Carolina. Enroll by February 15 to get the Early Enrollment Discount!. The HCS is registered with the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education and the National Center for Life...
DUBLIN, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina murder suspect arrested in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in North Carolina was arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting that killed a 31-year-old, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Xavier Thomas, 21, of Tabor City, North Carolina, was arrested on Monday by the CCSO and Horry County Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

