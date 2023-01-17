First place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference will be on the line tonight when the East Bladen boys basketball team hosts the St. Pauls Bulldogs. The Eagles have shown they are best in the conference as the league season reaches its mid-point. East Bladen is 5-0 in the SAC and 13-2 overall, losing twice against Heide Trask in non-conference games.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO