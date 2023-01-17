Read full article on original website
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'
Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
McDonald Upsets Hobbled Nadal At Australian Open
Mackenzie McDonald upset a hobbled Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 on Wednesday in the second round of the Australian Open, eliminating the top seed after two hours and 32 minutes. "I'm really happy with how I started that match," McDonald said. "I thought I was playing really well, serving great, returning well too. I was really taking it to him."
Classy Korda Cruises Past Medvedev In Australian Open Stunner
22-year-old American stuns seventh seed to equal best Grand Slam result. Sebastian Korda backed up his impressive start to 2023 by delivering a statement performance on Friday at the Australian Open, where he outplayed Daniil Medvedev for a 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) third-round victory. The American struck the ball confidently from...
Norrie Holds Off Lestienne, Hurkacz Survives In Five In Melbourne
Cameron Norrie was given a late-night scare by Constant Lestienne at the Australian Open on Wednesday, but the 11th seed showed nerves of steel to rally to victory against the free-hitting Frenchman and secure a third-round spot. After the pair split the first two sets on Court 13, Lestienne delivered...
Djokovic, Tsitsipas & Alcaraz Remaining Contenders For World No. 1
Following Casper Ruud’s loss on Thursday at the Australian Open, the battle for World No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings is down to three men: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas and current World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who is not competing Down Under due to injury. With his defeat to Jenson Brooksby, Ruud cannot climb higher than World No. 2.
Tsitsipas Sets Sinner Showdown In Australian Open Fourth Round
Stefanos Tsitsipas extended his perfect set record on Friday at the 2023 Australian Open to 9-0 by moving past Tallon Griekspoor into the fourth round. In a 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory, the Greek saved a set point late in set two before powering through the finish in Rod Laver Arena.
Two Hours From Daybreak, Murray Seals Epic Win Over Kokkinakis
Scot sets new record for most comebacks from two-sets-to-love down. Australian Open, this time rallying from two-sets-to-love down for a record 11th time in his career. Finishing at 4:05 a.m., just two hours from daybreak in Melbourne, the former World No. 1 rallied past home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5, advancing after five hours and 45 minutes in the longest match of his career. Murray withstood 102 winners, including 37 aces, from the South Australian.
Holt Making Major Magic Again In Melbourne
There is something about Brandon Holt and Grand Slams that produces magic. At last year’s US Open, the American won a wild, rain-delay-filled qualifying match to reach the main draw on his first attempt. Holt then stunned countryman Taylor Fritz in the first round. The World No. 303 was one of the stories of the majors in 2022.
'Worried' Djokovic Says 'My Injury Is Not Ideal'
Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park, but the Serbian did not move through unscathed. Having entered the tournament with a left hamstring injury suffered in Adelaide, the former World No. 1 was already on alert. But against Enzo Couacaud, Djokovic had his left leg wrapped and had moments in which his movement was visibly compromised.
Couacaud Excited For Djokovic Challenge: 'I Hope They Enjoy The Show'
Learn about the Frenchman before he plays the nine-time AO champion. It was a stressful Tuesday and Wednesday for the Australian Open field, with extreme heat and rain causing delays at Melbourne Park. The only player who did not seem to worry was Frenchman Enzo Couacaud. While everyone else stressed...
Sleepless In Vegas: Agassi Pulls All-Nighter To Watch Korda
22-year-old upset seventh seed in straight sets at Australian Open. Sebastian Korda delivered a special third-round performance on Friday to down two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. So special in fact, that it had an ATP legend in a different time zone glued to his screen in the middle of the night.
Djokovic Meets Dimitrov At Australian Open As Murray Returns After Marathon
After an eventful first five days at the 2023 Australian Open, Saturday's action will narrow the men's singles field to 16 as the third round draws to a close. Two men's matches feature on Rod Laver Arena — Novak Djokovic vs. Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur vs. Benjamin Bonzi — while Andy Murray takes on 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut in a Margaret Court Arena evening match.
Medvedev Manages Millman Test To Reach Australian Open Third Round
Daniil Medvedev is heating up once again at the Australian Open. The seventh seed overcame some early struggles on serve against home favourite John Millman on Wednesday in Melbourne, where he registered a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win to sail into the third round at the hard-court Grand Slam. “I think...
Shelton Meets Koala & Wallaby; Now For Australian Open Round Three
Ben Shelton has looked at home at the Australian Open, where he is into the third round on his tournament debut. The #NextGenATP American is far away from home, though. The 20-year-old is on his first international trip. Naturally, there was one thing he was excited to see in Australia.
Medvedev Drops From Top 10 After Korda Defeat
The 26-year-old falls to No. 12 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Daniil Medvedev was aiming for his second major title and first Down Under this fortnight. Instead, he will leave the Australian Open with disappointment for a third straight year. After almost tasting victory a year ago in Melbourne,...
Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round
Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
Hurkacz Prevails In Five Against Shapovalov At Australian Open
Hubert Hurkacz withstood a mid-match revival from Denis Shapovalov on Friday to book his spot in the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time. In a thrilling clash that swung one way and then the other, the Pole raised his level on serve in a tight fifth set to advance 7-6(3), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3 after three hours and 40 minutes.
Tears & Triumph For Alexei Popyrin At The Australian Open
Australian Alexei Popyrin lost a heartbreaking three-setter to countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis last week in the first round of the Adelaide International 2. After a back-and-forth battle, Kokkinakis used the crowd to triumph 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-5 after a grueling two hours and 45 minutes. While Kokkinakis thanked the crowd and bathed...
Sinner Roars Back From Two Sets Down
Jannik Sinner completed a comprehensive turnaround Friday when he battled back against Marton Fucsovics to return to the Australian Open fourth round. In his first Grand Slam comeback from two sets down, the Italian dominated the late stages of a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory, doing his part to set up a Melbourne rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
