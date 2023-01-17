ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

1390 Granite City Sports

Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust

One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
When Does Home Improvement Store's New Showroom in Waite Park Open?

I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
WAITE PARK, MN
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That's About an Hour From St. Cloud!

I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Make Plans to "Glamp" in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Stearns Electric Power Outage

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
