Another St Cloud Area Burger King Bites The Dust
One can only wonder what the problem with Burger King could be. Is it the worker shortage, the economy or the competition in the world of burgers?. Several years ago, the Burger King location on Lincoln Ave and Highway 23 all of a sudden shut their doors. That building still stands vacant with all signs of ever being a Burger King gone.
The Weekender: Winter Chill, Jason Schommer and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - There is plenty of fun family activities happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy some outdoor winter activities at Riverside Park, grab your friends and head to the Craft Beer Tour, check out comedian Jason Schommer, join the 15th Annual Barnelopet, and take the family ice skating. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Joseph Bars Hosting 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl
It's never too early to start making plans for St. Patrick's Day 2023. Get your green on for the 2nd annual St Patty's Weekend Pub Crawl in St Joseph. To participate in this pub crawl you just need to start at one of these five bars:. Bad Habit. LaPlayette. Sal's.
Party City Files for Bankruptcy – St. Cloud Store in Jeopardy?
Are people just not "partying" anymore? Like to the point where they want to buy lots of fun party favors and decorations? Party City has always been the go-to store for any holiday where you would like to get festive materials. Also, the balloons for any occasion. In 2019 there was a helium shortage and Party City wound up closing a few stores at that time.
Retro, Modern Video Game Swap Meet To Be Held in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fans of retro and modern video games will be in St. Cloud this weekend. The Winter Video Game Swap Meet is being held at the Eastside VFW on Saturday. Katie Anderson with Mobile Game World says the swap meet features both businesses and collectors willing to sell or trade a variety of common and rare games, accessories, and gaming systems from Nintendo, atari, sega and more.
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
This Minnesota Company Is Being Featured On The History Channel’s ‘Dirty Old Cars’
Who doesn't love going to a classic car show? With so many car lovers around the world, it only makes sense that the history channel would want to get in on a great classic car show concept. Do you or someone you know have a classic car covered up in...
See Great Minnesota Snow Art That’s About an Hour From St. Cloud!
I feel I have a certain amount of creativity in me. But my creativity does not include drawing, painting (unless it's walls in a home), pottery and definitely not sculptures. This winter I have seen a lot of people with actual artistic skills get creative in the snow. Every other day I feel I see pictures of someone sharing their talent and each one amazes me and shines a little brightness on the day. Another one that made me smile the other day was one of the best I have seen yet and it's a whole WALL of creativity.
Dear Saint Cloud…Thank God For The Snow That Is Filling The Potholes
It is amazing to me how quickly our Minnesota roads can turn into an amazing mess. I'm not blaming anyone, I'm just thinking, whoever comes up with an indestructible material is going to make a lot of money. It feels a little early to be complaining about potholes, but if...
Madonna Playing the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul This Summer
Madonna is coming back to Minnesota! It was just announced that Madonna: The Celebration Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center on July 30th. Madonna: The Celebration Tour. 4 Decades of Music - featuring her Greatest Hits live at #MyXEC on July 30!. With a music career spanning four...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Does Anyone Else Find it Strange that St. Cloud Doesn’t Have a Waterpark?
As I was cleaning my house this weekend my brain randomly had the thought, "why doesn't St. Cloud have a waterpark?" I was doing nothing related to a waterpark, or swimming, but that was my main concern on Sunday morning. If you think about it, other big cities in Minnesota...
How Long Can you Expect to Wait at a Stop Light in St. Cloud?
Stop lights never seem to turn green fast enough when you are in a hurry. How long are you actually waiting? Blake Redfield is the Traffic Systems Manager for both the City of St. Cloud and Stearns County. He says the longest you could wait for a light in St. Cloud is 3 minutes unless there is an emergency vehicle situation happening at that intersection.
Winter Chill, Barnelopet At Riverside Park this Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two events are planned for this weekend in Riverside Park in southeast St. Cloud. On Saturday the Park and Recreation Department is hosting its Winter Chill. It runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, making smores...
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Make Plans to “Glamp” in a Caboose AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
Muleya Named New EPIC Coordinator
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has named a new EPIC Coordinator. Michelo Muleya will begin her new role on January 30th. EPIC (Exploring Potential Interests and Careers) is a community collaborative composed of events, resources and programs that bridge education and industry for central Minnesota learners and employers.
Stearns Electric Power Outage
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A number of Stearns Electric customers are without power Thursday morning. According to the power company's website, the widespread outage is impacting over 5,200 residents in Brockway and LeSauk Townships along with at least parts of the communities of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, St. Wendell, and Sartell.
Teacher Of The Month: Jon Benson, South Junior High
Congratulations to our January Teacher of the Month, Jon Benson of South Junior High in St. Cloud. Mr. Benson is a social studies teacher at South and was nominated by a parent:. "Jon is not only an awesome teacher, he is an example of a servant leader. He has impacted...
