Weather Now: Breezy Dry Wednesday; Rain Thursday PM

Good Wednesday morning,

Mostly cloudy skies now thru the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday with a few passing sprinkles. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s by daybreak.

Mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday. Highs climb to near 50 by afternoon. Winds WNW 10-15mph gusts to 20 mph

Some breaks of sun by Wednesday afternoon, breezy and dry.

NEXT WEATHER SYSTEM: THURSDAY P.M. INTO FRIDAY

THURSDAY 8:00AM A dry start with increasing clouds….

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING : Widespread rain likely by the afternoon and extending into the evening commute

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM Cooler to colder with a mix of both light rain and snow showers, changing to light snow showers

