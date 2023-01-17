Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film
After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
Marconews.com
Attention, Oscars! We hope these 10 brilliant performances feel the love at Academy Awards
Oscar voters have their nomination ballots in hand. But hear us out: We've got some dark horses for their consideration. When the Academy Awards acting field is announced Tuesday morning, you'll likely see the feel-good comeback stories (Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan), usual suspects (Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis) and those perhaps finally getting their Oscar due (Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell). However, what we really adored this year – and would like to see get the proper awards love – are those knockout performances full of villainous verve, international bromantic flair and, yes, a certain old-school need for speed.
Comments / 0