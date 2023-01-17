Oscar voters have their nomination ballots in hand. But hear us out: We've got some dark horses for their consideration. When the Academy Awards acting field is announced Tuesday morning, you'll likely see the feel-good comeback stories (Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan), usual suspects (Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis) and those perhaps finally getting their Oscar due (Michelle Yeoh and Colin Farrell). However, what we really adored this year – and would like to see get the proper awards love – are those knockout performances full of villainous verve, international bromantic flair and, yes, a certain old-school need for speed.

1 DAY AGO