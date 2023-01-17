Read full article on original website
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
MLive.com
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
WWMTCw
Deputy treasurer resigns amid financial issues at Kalamazoo County Treasurer's Office
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County's former deputy treasurer has resigned from the Treasurer's Office amid a number of financial issues within the office. Former deputy treasurer Michael Budram, the 2020 campaign manager for Kalamazoo County Treasurer Thomas Whitener resigned from the department Friday, according to Whitener. Whitener and county...
westportjournal.com
Older than Lincoln, can a Saugatuck sycamore be saved?
WESTPORT — A towering American sycamore has been rooted about two centuries at the edge of where a huge development may be built in Saugatuck. The tree, about 6 feet in diameter at chest height, has somehow grown to the upper range of its species, despite being squeezed over time between the roadway that is now Charles Street and a paved area near a dry cleaners.
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
lanthorn.com
GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes
On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
WWMT
Group aims to prevent gun violence with push for common sense gun reform in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A coalition of gun violence survivors and community leaders gathered in seven Michigan cities Wednesday to call on the state legislature to pass restrictions to reduce the threat of gun violence. Organizers with the group End Gun Violence Michigan gathered during a press conference at First...
Are you in the zone? FEMA updates flood maps after four decades
For West Michigan, it means your city might be be in an updated flood zone on the new federal flood maps. Among the places looking to adopt the measures is the City of Grand Rapids.
westportjournal.com
In Saugatuck, taking a long view of change, good and bad
WESTPORT — The future of Saugatuck is again in flux, with plans under review that could drastically alter the once bustling seaport that later was home to a close-knit community of Italian and Irish immigrants. But Saugatuck is a part of Westport, according to longtime community members, that has...
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
mibiz.com
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
A Midwest environmental law group is launching a “major new” initiative this year to work with utilities, municipalities and conservation groups to study the potential reuse of Michigan coal plants as public parkland as well as renewable energy production. The Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center’s (ELPC) “power...
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Restaurants losing out on thousands waiting for liquor license approval
Local restaurants are waiting months for liquor license approval, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue as the Michigan Liquor Control Commission works to process thousands of applications.
Grand Rapids And The Homeless Problem
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to a growing population of homeless individuals. Despite the city's thriving economy and reputation as a cultural hub, many residents are struggling to make ends meet.
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
