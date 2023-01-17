ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugatuck, MI

westportjournal.com

Older than Lincoln, can a Saugatuck sycamore be saved?

WESTPORT — A towering American sycamore has been rooted about two centuries at the edge of where a huge development may be built in Saugatuck. The tree, about 6 feet in diameter at chest height, has somehow grown to the upper range of its species, despite being squeezed over time between the roadway that is now Charles Street and a paved area near a dry cleaners.
SAUGATUCK, MI
lanthorn.com

GV students respond to Ottawa County’s conservative changes

On Jan. 3, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made several changes to the county’s leadership and implemented conservative messaging. Some of their initial actions include dissolving the county’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and changing their motto from “Where You Belong” to “Where Freedom Rings.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
westportjournal.com

In Saugatuck, taking a long view of change, good and bad

WESTPORT — The future of Saugatuck is again in flux, with plans under review that could drastically alter the once bustling seaport that later was home to a close-knit community of Italian and Irish immigrants. But Saugatuck is a part of Westport, according to longtime community members, that has...
SAUGATUCK, MI
MLive

Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested for insurance fraud

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GEORGIA – A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested after allegedly claiming a pickup truck was stolen. Officer Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested Jan. 4, in Douglas County, Georgia, according to sheriff’s office records. Douglas County is west of Atlanta. Lockett is charged with...
KALAMAZOO, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

