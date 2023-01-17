A pair of bald eagles have been enjoying the views from Riverside Avenue for the past several weeks as they have apparently joined the influx of new residents to move to the community. The two eagles often remain in the trees directly opposite Saugatuck Elementary School as they search for their next meal from the Saugatuck River below as passersby pull over to enjoy the nation’s bird. The species, which was considered endangered until 2007, is federally protected and on the rise across North America as their numbers continue to soar from its lowest count of just 417 nesting pairs in 1963 to 71,400 pairs in 2021, according to the Department of the Interior. Eagles are becoming increasingly common along Westport’s waterways, with several pairs spotted along the Nash’s Pond, Old Mill Beach, and throughout the Saugatuck corridor. WestportLocal.com photo.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO