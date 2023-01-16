Read full article on original website
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Report: Millions Donated to Penn Biden Center by Anonymous Chinese Donors Since Biden's 2021 InaugurationThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
umterps.com
Terps to Compete in Virginia Tech Invitational
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Blacksburg VA, to compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge, this Friday and Saturday. Last week, the Terps returned to action after a winter break. At the Nittany Lion Challenge, several athletes set new personal records and earned podium finishes - including a victory in the long jump. The squad will look to use this momentum heading into Virginia Tech, as they compete in the two day meet.
umterps.com
Tennis Season Preview: Q&A With Mary Brumfield
With the Maryland Terrapin tennis program off to a 1-0 start with a 7-0 win over Georgetown to start the 2023 season, sophomore Mary Brumfield sat down with umterps.com to discuss everything from her tennis origins, to a reflection of her freshman campaign, to a look ahead at the upcoming season.
umterps.com
No. 11 Terps to Open Road Swing at Wisconsin
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 11th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (14-4, 5-2 B1G) will open a two-game road swing with a matchup at Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Terps-Badgers game will be streamed on B1G+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland...
umterps.com
Maryland Welcomes Koutsos and Lucchesi to 2023 Roster
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer welcomes Caroline Koutsos and Gianna Lucchesi to the 2023 Terrapin roster. Koutsos will be joining the Terps after beginning her career at UMBC, while Lucchesi will be coming to Maryland after playing three seasons at Richmond. Koutsos looks...
247Sports
Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer
Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
umterps.com
Women's Lacrosse Tickets on Sale
Women's lacrosse tickets are on sale! Purchase here. All games will be played at SECU Stadium due to renovations at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Purchase a pride pass and receive general admission to all men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, wrestling and baseball home events for the low price of $49. You can purchase mezzanine season tickets for $60 here and single game tickets here.
umterps.com
Men's Hoops Returns Home To Host Michigan On ESPN
Vs. Maryland (11-6, 2-4 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Looking to keep its winning ways at home going, the Maryland men's basketball team returns to the XFINITY Center on Thursday night to host Michigan. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 7:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM 84, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis
Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
Courthouse News Service
Coach fired for inappropriate behavior, not her race
BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge found in favor of a county school system on civil rights and discrimination claims brought by its former girls’ basketball coach, a Black woman. She had been fired for her overzealous coaching style that brought students to quit and resulted in confrontations with other teams, and for saying “Fuck white people” during a team meeting, which are legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons to terminate her employment.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
foxbaltimore.com
Ravens & Bisciotti Foundation invest $20 million in Southwest Baltimore Rec Center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hilton Recreation Center in Southwest Baltimore will undergo a $20 million transformation because of a donation from the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore. The club is expected to get a multi-purpose...
tmpresale.com
Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code
Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
