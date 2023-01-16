ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umterps.com

Terps to Compete in Virginia Tech Invitational

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The Maryland Track and Field squads will travel to Blacksburg VA, to compete in the Virginia Tech Challenge, this Friday and Saturday. Last week, the Terps returned to action after a winter break. At the Nittany Lion Challenge, several athletes set new personal records and earned podium finishes - including a victory in the long jump. The squad will look to use this momentum heading into Virginia Tech, as they compete in the two day meet.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Tennis Season Preview: Q&A With Mary Brumfield

With the Maryland Terrapin tennis program off to a 1-0 start with a 7-0 win over Georgetown to start the 2023 season, sophomore Mary Brumfield sat down with umterps.com to discuss everything from her tennis origins, to a reflection of her freshman campaign, to a look ahead at the upcoming season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

No. 11 Terps to Open Road Swing at Wisconsin

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The 11th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team (14-4, 5-2 B1G) will open a two-game road swing with a matchup at Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Kohl Center in Madison. The Terps-Badgers game will be streamed on B1G+. 2022-23 STORYLINES. What's UP. Maryland...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Maryland Welcomes Koutsos and Lucchesi to 2023 Roster

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland women's soccer head coach Meghan Ryan Nemzer welcomes Caroline Koutsos and Gianna Lucchesi to the 2023 Terrapin roster. Koutsos will be joining the Terps after beginning her career at UMBC, while Lucchesi will be coming to Maryland after playing three seasons at Richmond. Koutsos looks...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Football Recruiting: Terps land highly regarded in-state transfer

Despite his small school background, Gottlieb Ayedze was one of the better offensive tackles in the transfer portal. The former standout at Division II Frostburg State (Md.) had an invite from the Reese's Senior Bowl and a grade as an NFL Draft pick. Instead of leaving for the NFL, though, he entered the transfer portal, and today he decided on his next home: Maryland.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Women's Lacrosse Tickets on Sale

Women's lacrosse tickets are on sale! Purchase here. All games will be played at SECU Stadium due to renovations at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Purchase a pride pass and receive general admission to all men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, wrestling and baseball home events for the low price of $49. You can purchase mezzanine season tickets for $60 here and single game tickets here.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Men's Hoops Returns Home To Host Michigan On ESPN

Vs. Maryland (11-6, 2-4 B1G) COLLEGE PARK, MD - Looking to keep its winning ways at home going, the Maryland men's basketball team returns to the XFINITY Center on Thursday night to host Michigan. The game will be televised on ESPN starting at 7:00 p.m., while fans can also listen to the Maryland Sports Network (105.7 FM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., Sirius XM 84, One Maryland App) with Voice of the Terrapins Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), and Walt Williams (analyst) calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

SLIDESHOW: Wes Moore, Aruna Miller make history in Annapolis

Gov. Wes Moore and wife, Dawn, embrace after Moore was sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore kisses daughter, Mia, after being sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Wes Moore is sworn in as the 63rd governor of the state of Maryland by Maryland Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and son, James,...
MARYLAND STATE
cstoredecisions.com

Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
EMMITSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'

BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Coach fired for inappropriate behavior, not her race

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge found in favor of a county school system on civil rights and discrimination claims brought by its former girls’ basketball coach, a Black woman. She had been fired for her overzealous coaching style that brought students to quit and resulted in confrontations with other teams, and for saying “Fuck white people” during a team meeting, which are legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons to terminate her employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
tmpresale.com

Eagless performance in Baltimore, MD Apr 8th, 2023 – presale code

Excited that presale code for a Eagles presale is available below to TMpresale.com users During this presale you’ll have an opportunity to order great show tickets earlier than their public sale. You won’t want to miss Eagles’s show in Baltimore, MD do you? We believe that tickets will sell...
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday

Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
CROFTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County considers moving high school start times later

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Eater

A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle

Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy