"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
westportjournal.com
In Saugatuck, taking a long view of change, good and bad
WESTPORT — The future of Saugatuck is again in flux, with plans under review that could drastically alter the once bustling seaport that later was home to a close-knit community of Italian and Irish immigrants. But Saugatuck is a part of Westport, according to longtime community members, that has...
Grand Rapids neighborhood at center of new park plan
The small piece of property next to Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids just doesn't look like much: just mounds of weed-covered dirt. But give it some time, said Karie Enriquez.
Kalamazoo approves resurfacing project on street that connects WMU to downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission has approved a resurfacing project for a road connecting Western Michigan University and downtown Kalamazoo. The commission approved the project for $591,528.03 at its Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting. West Michigan Avenue will be resurfaced between Lovell Street and West Main Street. The resurfacing...
Southbound U.S. 31 closed in Holland for downed tree, power lines
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 31 is closed from East 32nd Street to Lincoln Avenue in Holland. The southbound lanes were shut down around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, because of a tree down and utility lines in the traffic lane. A traffic signal is also hanging low at U.S. 31 and East 32nd Street.
Townhome, retail development would transform stretch of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A stretch of Wealthy Street SE between Lafayette and Prospect avenues would be transformed with 18 townhomes, two renovated single-family homes, and commercial space under a proposed development plan. The plan, being pitched by Grand Rapids-based Indigo Design + Development, would re-envision an area that...
WZZM 13
'It's really frustrating': 13OYS helps get electricity installed at new Muskegon Co. home
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Supply chain shortages continue to plague home builders including a Muskegon County woman's daughter who waited months for Consumers Energy to connect her newly built home to electricity. Suzanne, who does not want her last name used, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that months of delays...
Kum & Go opens first store in West Michigan
Kum & Go has opened its first convenience store in the Grand Rapids market. The store is located at 2134 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Walker.
Times-Union Newspaper
Third Generation Of Jacksons Purchase Portion Of Ownership Of Construction Business
Some families pass down heirlooms like jewelry, furniture, recipes or scrapbooks. For the Jacksons, it’s a construction business. Recently, T.L. Jackson announced a third generation of Jacksons - Luke, Sam and Ben Jackson - officially purchased a portion of ownership in the company. T.L. Jackson is a home builder...
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
Restaurants losing out on thousands waiting for liquor license approval
Local restaurants are waiting months for liquor license approval, losing out on thousands of dollars in revenue as the Michigan Liquor Control Commission works to process thousands of applications.
MLive.com
Grand Haven prepares message supporting DEI efforts in response to Ottawa County eliminating office
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The city of Grand Haven is preparing a statement emphasizing its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion that will be sent to officials in Ottawa County who dismantled its DEI office more than two weeks ago. The Grand Haven City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’
MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
mibiz.com
‘Power plants to parklands’: Initiative explores public access, clean energy at former Michigan coal plants
A Midwest environmental law group is launching a “major new” initiative this year to work with utilities, municipalities and conservation groups to study the potential reuse of Michigan coal plants as public parkland as well as renewable energy production. The Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center’s (ELPC) “power...
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Unicorn-Themed Belgian Restaurant, Tavern to Open in Grand Haven Next Month
After setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Grand Haven family is finally set to open their dream restaurant. Garry and Kristal Boyd were well on their way to opening The Unicorn Tavern - and then the pandemic hit. The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the Boyds were unable to...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
