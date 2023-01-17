Read full article on original website
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police chase; speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine County authorities arrested a 38-year-old man after a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. He's suspected of stealing from five stores in the last month. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County deputy was monitoring a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting near 17th and Packard Avenue; man in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man near 17th and Packard Avenue on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18. Officers responded to the neighborhood around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor from what appeared to be a fatal gunshot wound. The shooter, later identified as a 26-year-old man, fled the scene before police arrived.
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
82nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee police seek shooter
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in a shooting near 82nd and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said the man fired several shots from his vehicle, striking a victim. The shooter fled in his vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
nbc15.com
2 Racine police officers shot with birdshot during call
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers were shot and wounded early Wednesday after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect, police said. Racine police say Officer Ben Eiden was shot in the face and Sgt. Joe Burinda was shot in the shoulder...
Man arrested, Sussex standoff prompts school lockdowns
Dozens of law enforcement are attempting to take a wanted man into custody in Sussex in rural Waukesha County Thursday evening.
wlip.com
First Responders, Investigators Testify in Jensen Retrial
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Another day of testimony in the Mark Jensen retrial Wednesday furthered the prosecution’s case as the proceedings reached the halfway point of their second week. Assistant Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief David Wilkenson was one of the first responders who came to the Jensen residence in early...
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
radioplusinfo.com
1-19-23 suspect dies after officer involved shooting near kenosha
PARIS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved. They say the vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually was found in a nearby field. State troopers and deputies approached the individual and ordered the suspect to drop a gun. Officers then shot the suspect.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
CBS 58
4th person charged in connection to murder of US postal worker Aundre Cross
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fourth person is facing charges for their involvement in the murder of on-duty United States Postal Service letter carrier Aundre Cross. According to the United States Attorney's Office, Lakisha Ducksworth, 38, is accused of providing false statements to law enforcement agents investigating the murder. An...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WISN
Police suspected Mark Jensen of killing his wife almost from start
KENOSHA, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie police arrived at the Jensen home Dec. 3, 1998, to find Julie Jensen, 40, dead in bed. A detective investigating the death testified he suspected her husband Mark from the beginning. Mark Jensen, now 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Town of Lisbon crash, 1 dead, 2 hurt
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - One person was killed and two others hurt in a crash in the Town of Lisbon in Waukesha County on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Schlei Road and involved two vehicles, one of which rolled over and was on fire after the collision.
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
Suspect charged in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was charged in connection to a double homicide after a Franklin High School senior and MATC student were found shot and killed in a car in South Milwaukee on Dec. 29.
