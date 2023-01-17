Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officers shot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street. Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said Eiden and Burinda were part of a team of officers called to the domestic standoff around 10:51 pm on Tuesday.Robinson said a 26-year-old man used a shotgun to fire off multiple rounds out of a window , striking Eiden and Burinda with birdshot pellets. Robinson said Burinda sustained a shoulder injury and Eiden sustained facial injuries.Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion, as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack.”The officers stayed on the scene despite their injuries. They stayed despite their injuries,” Robinson said. Robinson said around 1:20 am, the suspect surrendered himself and the injured officers were transported to a hospital. Josh Pulda is a friend of Eiden’s and was a groomsman in the officer’s wedding last October. He said Eiden served multiple tours in Afghanistan as a Marine and has been with the Racine Police Department for about a year. Pulda said he isn’t surprised Eiden worked to get a woman and children to safety and stayed on scene after getting shot. “It just goes with his character ultimately,” Pulda said. “He felt a calling to join the force because he just wanted to serve a greater calling to help people, ultimately.” Pulda said he knows another friend who watched the police body-camera footage of Eiden getting shot. “He was extremely calm and collected, which is amazing in that situation,” Pulda said. “He made a comment saying, ‘Oh, I’m hit, I’m hit.’ Clearly, it wasn’t life-altering and he knew that if he could stay, he would see it through.”The mother of Sgt. Burinda, Sandra Burinda, also spoke with WISN 12 News. “He always calls his mama whenever something (happens). He says, ‘I just, I want you to hear it first from me. I want you to know that I’m OK,’ Burinda’s mother said. She said she was relieved to hear her son was safe and not seriously injured.”I also got kind of emotional (listening to the chief.) To think he cares that much about his men,” Burinda’s mother said. “Joe did not tell me that he stayed, even though he was still injured. That made me really proud.”Pulda said Eiden may need another minor surgery for his face injury. Burinda said she didn’t think her son would need further treatment.

RACINE, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO