North Carolina State

Cheapism.com

Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree

What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
New York Post

Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus

A Minnesota liberal arts professor who was allegedly fired after showing students images of Muhammad in a class about Islamic art warned students about the works in the syllabus. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, issued a syllabus warning students that the class would contain images of holy figures, including the prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, according to a New York Times report Sunday. Students were told they could contact her with any concerns about the course material, but none did, according to the report. Prater also reportedly warned students that a painting containing an image of Muhammad was going to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
102.5 The Bone

Three HBCUs receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022. Arkansas' Philander Smith College, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Hampton University each received between $100,000 and $215,000 through the...
HAMPTON, VA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

The need to donate to historically Black colleges and universities

“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” In 1972, this slogan was introduced by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). It was a major part of the organization’s national media campaign to raise money for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). For decades, it was normal to see television commercials urging people to make philanthropic donations to HBCUs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
The Atlantic

Why Some Students Are Skipping College

Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
NASDAQ

Another Hazard of the Drop in College Enrollment

College enrollment is down, which is bad for both students, whose earning trajectories are negatively impacted, and schools, which depend on tuition fees to stay open. But it’s increasingly bad for businesses as well. A study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston finds that men without four-year degrees...
Chalkbeat

How can Colorado School of Mines attract more low-income students?

Sabastian Ortega’s mom cried when he told her he was accepted to the Colorado School of Mines. He thought, as he talked to her on the phone, that she was crying tears of joy. She wasn’t. Instead, his mom worried about whether the family could help pay for school — tuition alone is about $17,500 a year for in-state students. And living on campus can cost about $40,000.“It hit me hard,” Ortega...
COLORADO STATE
Futurism

College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT

Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
MARQUETTE, MI
anash.org

Summer Scholarships Remove Barriers For CTeens

This past summer, hundreds of Jewish teens joined CTeen on an impactful trip through Israel and Poland. This year, CTeen Summer is offering a $3,000 voucher to Jewish public school teens. This past summer, hundreds of Jewish teens joined CTeen on an impactful trip through Israel and Poland. This year,...
Nieman Lab

A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs

When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
CALIFORNIA STATE

