College student drops out, slams 'force-fed indoctrination': 'College industrial complex' is selling a big lie
PragerU personality CJ Pearson said he left the University of Alabama with only three semesters remaining in order to help fight the "woke" agenda on campuses across America.
Best Jobs That Don't Require a 4-Year College Degree
What defines a good job is different for everyone. From ample compensation and benefits to a supportive workplace and the ability to use specific skills, there's plenty to consider when searching for the best job for you, especially if you don't have — or don't want — a bachelor's degree. U.S. News weighed career satisfaction based on metrics such as salary, number of open positions, and opportunities for promotion to determine the 100 best jobs for 2023. Cheapism used the findings to further break down which of those jobs require an associate degree, a certificate, or no degree to compile this list of the 10 best jobs that don't require a four-year college degree.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Organization calls for Hamline University to lose accreditation after professor fired for Muhammad picture
A nonprofit organization is calling for Hamline University to be stripped of accreditation after an adjunct professor was dismissed after showing an image of Muhammad during a lecture.
Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus
A Minnesota liberal arts professor who was allegedly fired after showing students images of Muhammad in a class about Islamic art warned students about the works in the syllabus. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, issued a syllabus warning students that the class would contain images of holy figures, including the prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, according to a New York Times report Sunday. Students were told they could contact her with any concerns about the course material, but none did, according to the report. Prater also reportedly warned students that a painting containing an image of Muhammad was going to...
The Jewish Press
George Washington University Responds to Antisemitism Complaint Filed about Prof. Lara Sheehi
The Israel education organization StandWithUs filed a complaint against George Washington University with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, alleging a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The complaint alleges “a pervasive, hostile, and discriminatory environment for Jewish and Israeli students...
Three HBCUs receive funding in the aftermath of bomb threats
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Friday announced more than half a million dollars in grants for three Historically Black Colleges and Universities that received bomb threats in 2022. Arkansas' Philander Smith College, North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and Hampton University each received between $100,000 and $215,000 through the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
The need to donate to historically Black colleges and universities
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” In 1972, this slogan was introduced by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF). It was a major part of the organization’s national media campaign to raise money for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). For decades, it was normal to see television commercials urging people to make philanthropic donations to HBCUs.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
Why Some Students Are Skipping College
Legal challenges now stand in the way of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel thousands of dollars in education loans for millions of Americans. As a professor focused on debt and inequality, I’m rooting for the plan to succeed. But I’m also concerned that it does nothing to address the problems in higher education that are scaring off a new generation of potential students.
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Uncle Nearest Launches Initiative To Raise $1M for Underfunded Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the top-selling Black-owned spirits brand in the world, announced the launch of its HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge, a nationwide initiative to raise $1 million dollars for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Kicked off on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and extending through Black History Month...
Mother-Son Duo Graduate Together With Bachelors Degrees From University of Maryland Global Campus
It’s one feeling to cross the commencement stage alone, but imagine sharing the moment with a loved one. Mother and son Carolyn and Immanuel Patton graduated with bachelor’s degrees from the University of Maryland Global Campus. They walked the stage side-by-side during their Dec. 16 commencement ceremony. According...
If Affirmative Action Ends, College Admissions May Be Changed Forever
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — In 1964, hoping to erase its image as a privileged cloister for white rich families, Wesleyan University contacted 400 Black high school students from around the country to persuade them to apply.
Another Hazard of the Drop in College Enrollment
College enrollment is down, which is bad for both students, whose earning trajectories are negatively impacted, and schools, which depend on tuition fees to stay open. But it’s increasingly bad for businesses as well. A study from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston finds that men without four-year degrees...
How can Colorado School of Mines attract more low-income students?
Sabastian Ortega’s mom cried when he told her he was accepted to the Colorado School of Mines. He thought, as he talked to her on the phone, that she was crying tears of joy. She wasn’t. Instead, his mom worried about whether the family could help pay for school — tuition alone is about $17,500 a year for in-state students. And living on campus can cost about $40,000.“It hit me hard,” Ortega...
Futurism
College Student Caught Submitting Paper Using ChatGPT
Antony Aumann, a philosophy professor at Northern Michigan University, caught a student using ChatGPT to write a suspiciously coherent and well-structured essay about burqa bans. The student later confessed, as The New York Times first reported, ushering in a strange future for higher ed in a world in which powerful...
anash.org
Summer Scholarships Remove Barriers For CTeens
This past summer, hundreds of Jewish teens joined CTeen on an impactful trip through Israel and Poland. This year, CTeen Summer is offering a $3,000 voucher to Jewish public school teens. This past summer, hundreds of Jewish teens joined CTeen on an impactful trip through Israel and Poland. This year,...
Nieman Lab
A new fellowship enlists students to fill reporting gaps on HBCUs
When Jarrett Carter Sr. launched HBCU Digest in 2010, it was to fill a gap in thoughtful and rigorous higher education journalism on historically Black colleges and universities in the United States. As a student at Morgan State University in the early 2000s, Carter wanted to be a sports writer....
