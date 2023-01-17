ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Congressional Research Service: 'Private Flood Insurance & National Flood Insurance Program' (Part 2 of 2)

By Targeted News Service
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Stronger rules needed for other NJ flooding along rivers

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Almost routine minor flooding and rare devastating storms are a way of life at the Jersey Shore, and have required many substantial changes to buildings and development to keep people safe and protect property. Area residents have enough flood hazards of their own to handle, and understandably care much less about the state's little rivers elsewhere.
NEW JERSEY STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Coosa County eligible for FEMA assistance

Alexander City Outlook, The (AL) With the EF-2 and EF-3 tornado damage in surrounding areas, FEMA announced assistance for. were also included for eligibility. assistance is for individual assistance, which can aid with temporary housing, basic home repairs and uninsured disaster-related needs. According to their website, the individual will need...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy