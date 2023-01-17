ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

WRBI Radio

Decatur County Council member elected Secretary of statewide association

Indianapolis, IN — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart was elected Secretary of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA). Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Walker is District 9 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year

Southeastern IN — Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday

— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
GREENSBURG, IN
WTHR

Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
AVON, IN
WRBI Radio

Donald Keith Meadows

Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
AURORA, IN
korncountry.com

Franklin Chamber announces 2023 Board of Directors

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Franklin Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2023 Board Members and Executive Board Members. The Franklin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is a cross-section of business leaders who represent the chamber and provide guidance and direction for the organization. Board members serve a two-year...
FRANKLIN, IN
WRBI Radio

Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg

Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend

Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
BROOKVILLE, IN
1017thepoint.com

ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK

(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws

INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood

Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
OSGOOD, IN
FOX59

Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

IDOH mobile vaccination clinic in Laurel Thursday afternoon

Laurel, IN — The Indiana Department of Health Mobile Unit (pictured) will be parked at the Laurel Fire Department Thursday afternoon, offering COVID and flu vaccines and COVID tests for adults and children. The van will be there from Noon until 6 pm. Appointments are recommended by logging onto...
LAUREL, IN
WRBI Radio

Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey

Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey, 83, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born February 7, 1939, son of the late Harry D. Storey and Anna (Pindell) Storey at Milan hospital, and he was raised in Kyle where he finished out his days living in his childhood home.
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

Fishing Expo takes place in Westport on Saturday

— The fourth annual Westport Fishing Expo takes place Saturday (tomorrow) at the Westport Christian Church Family Life Center from 9 am until 3 pm. The Expo will include vendor booths and guest speakers. Proceeds from booth fees will be used to purchase prizes for the Westport Youth Fishing Derby...
WESTPORT, IN

