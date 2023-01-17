Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Decatur County Council member elected Secretary of statewide association
Indianapolis, IN — The Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) announced that Decatur County Councilwoman Deanna Burkart was elected Secretary of the Indiana County Councils Association (ICCA). Burkart is an Indiana University alum who is starting her second term on Decatur County Council where she is currently heading up a...
WRBI Radio
Walker is District 9 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year
Southeastern IN — Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since...
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
wbiw.com
Indiana Health department and Voice to host Action Day to raise awareness for issues surrounding youth tobacco use
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) and VOICE, Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment group, will host a Youth Day of Action at the Indiana Statehouse to call attention to the impact tobacco and e-cigarette use have on young Hoosiers. Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, peer educators,...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
WRBI Radio
Donald Keith Meadows
Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
korncountry.com
Franklin Chamber announces 2023 Board of Directors
FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Franklin Chamber of Commerce recently announced its 2023 Board Members and Executive Board Members. The Franklin Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is a cross-section of business leaders who represent the chamber and provide guidance and direction for the organization. Board members serve a two-year...
WRBI Radio
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
warricknews.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbus, Indiana metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbus, IN metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
WRBI Radio
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
1017thepoint.com
ANNOUNCEMENT PENDING ABOUT COMPANY LOCATING IN MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL PARK
(Richmond, IN)--A formal announcement could come as soon as Thursday about a new company coming to the Midwest Industrial Park in Richmond. The company has not yet been named publically but will produce a protein product. One of the final hurdles for the company to locate in Richmond was a variance to allow a building that’s higher than 50 feet. That variance was obtained last week. The project will cover 36 acres in the industrial park with a building height of about one hundred feet. It will be located close to the existing Vandor building.
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
WRBI Radio
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
Hancock County farm under investigation, dozens of animals seized
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. “I’ve been doing this for 15 years and it’s been one of the more horrific cases that we’ve seen. There really is no excuse for what happened,” said Adria Johnson, president of A […]
WRBI Radio
IDOH mobile vaccination clinic in Laurel Thursday afternoon
Laurel, IN — The Indiana Department of Health Mobile Unit (pictured) will be parked at the Laurel Fire Department Thursday afternoon, offering COVID and flu vaccines and COVID tests for adults and children. The van will be there from Noon until 6 pm. Appointments are recommended by logging onto...
WRBI Radio
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey, 83, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born February 7, 1939, son of the late Harry D. Storey and Anna (Pindell) Storey at Milan hospital, and he was raised in Kyle where he finished out his days living in his childhood home.
WISH-TV
Indiana’s egg producers struggle ‘to get birds back’ after avian flu
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High demand and low supply due to last year’s avian flu outbreak is causing egg prices to increase dramatically. A dozen eggs costs $4.19 in some places and as much as $7.49 depending on the brand. “I bake, so you have to use eggs when...
WRBI Radio
Fishing Expo takes place in Westport on Saturday
— The fourth annual Westport Fishing Expo takes place Saturday (tomorrow) at the Westport Christian Church Family Life Center from 9 am until 3 pm. The Expo will include vendor booths and guest speakers. Proceeds from booth fees will be used to purchase prizes for the Westport Youth Fishing Derby...
